Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Immanuel becomes Captain, Sanjana goes to Secret Room

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu was filled with drama, strategy, and shocking twists. From stolen dresses to controversial rankings and an unexpected midnight elimination, the house turned into a battlefield of emotions and mind games.

Dress Theft Drama Divides the House

The day began with high drama when Sanjana and Srija stole all of Divya’s dresses. Immanuel and Ramu witnessed the act but chose to remain silent. With help from Kalyan and Hareesh, Divya managed to track down her missing clothes. This incident split the house into two camps — one supporting the act as “game strategy” and the other condemning it as “unfair play.”

Sanjana later admitted that she stole Divya’s dresses to test her emotional strength. While Divya accepted this reasoning, she firmly stated that Sanjana deserved some form of punishment.

Divya’s Rankings Shock Housemates

Bigg Boss then gave Divya a special power to rank all housemates since she recently entered the game after watching it from outside. She placed Flora at the bottom in 13th position, followed by Ramu (12), Kalyan (11), Srija (10), Harish (9), Priya (8), Ritu (7), Suman (6), Thanuja (5), Pawan (4), Sanjana (3), Immanuel (2), and Bharani at the top in 1st place.

These rankings largely matched audience opinions, sparking heated debates among contestants.

Captaincy Task: Immanuel Emerges Victorious

Bigg Boss further gave Divya the power to pick four contestants from her top seven to fight for captaincy. She chose Immanuel, Thanuja, Suman, and Bharani, excluding Sanjana and Pawan for already serving as captains, and leaving out Ritu, whom she saw as a strong rival.

The captaincy task involved dodging sticky balls thrown by housemates. One by one, contestants were eliminated until only Immanuel and Bharani remained. In the final face-off, Immanuel showcased agility and determination, eventually winning the coveted captaincy. The house erupted in cheers, with many acknowledging his well-deserved victory.

Midnight Twist: Sanjana Eliminated

Just when the housemates thought the day was over, Bigg Boss introduced a midnight twist. Contestants who had received a red seed in the earlier fruit task were given the power to eliminate one housemate. While Divya was safe as a new entrant and Flora held immunity, the decision shocked everyone as Sanjana was unanimously chosen for elimination.

Flora and Immanuel broke down in tears, but seasoned housemates quickly speculated that Sanjana might be sent to a secret room. Their guesses proved right — Sanjana entered a hidden space where she began closely observing her fellow contestants.

The episode had everything — strategy, controversy, and emotional outbursts. Divya’s rankings gave a mirror to housemates about audience perception, Immanuel gained captaincy with grit, and Sanjana’s shift to a secret room set the stage for explosive drama ahead.