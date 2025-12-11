x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Suman and Pavan out of Race and Sanjana Comes Back

Published on December 12, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Suman and Pavan out of Race and Sanjana Comes Back

The race to the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale intensified on Monday’s episode as leaderboard reshuffles, unexpected emotional moments, strategic betrayals and high-stakes games dramatically altered the final-week equations. With only a handful of contestants left, the show witnessed one of its most emotional exits and one of its most controversial turnarounds of the season.

Suman Out of Finale Race

By the end of the previous episode, the leaderboard stood with Bharani at the top with 230 points, followed by Tanuja (220), Immanuel (170), Pavan (150), Sanjana (140) and Suman Shetty (100). Bigg Boss then delivered a major shock: Suman, being the lowest scorer, was eliminated from the finale race.

Before stepping out, Bigg Boss instructed him to transfer half of his money and half of his accumulated points to any one housemate. Overwhelmed with emotion, Suman broke down and privately told Bharani that he wanted to give all his points to him, calling him his only true support inside the house.

In one of the most graceful moments of the episode, Bharani declined to act selfishly and asked Suman to choose someone who truly needed the advantage. Suman immediately named Sanjana. Bharani agreed, leading to a heartfelt exchange as Sanjana, in tears, folded her hands and thanked both of them. Suman’s emotional exit profoundly moved the house.

Sanjana’s Stunning Comeback in Joker Game

Bigg Boss launched the next challenge: the Joker Game. While Suman was already out of contention, the remaining players competed by throwing balls into a joker slot. In a surprising twist, Sanjana and Immanuel topped the round, with Pavan and Tanuja trailing.

After the round, Sanjana climbed to the No. 1 position on the leaderboard, while Pavan fell to the bottom. Bigg Boss announced that Pavan was now out of the race and must transfer half his money and half his points to another contestant. Pavan chose Tanuja, arguing that she needed the points to stay competitive.

Tanuja’s Betrayal: Bharani Left Unprotected

Sensing his vulnerability, Bharani approached Tanuja and asked for her support in the next round. She assured him she would “think about it,” explaining that earlier he had been safe at the top and never needed help. However, when the moment arrived, Tanuja did not back him. The house unanimously voted Bharani out of the next game, confirming his fears.

Balance the Weights: Leaderboard Shakes

The next challenge required Immanuel, Tanuja and Sanjana to balance weights while arranging letters to form the phrase “vote appeal.” Immanuel won the round, followed by Tanuja. This pushed Tanuja to the No. 1 spot again, with Immanuel in second place.

Both Tanuja and Sanjana were then given an opportunity to address the on-ground audience. The audience selected Tanuja, giving her another high-visibility vote appeal segment.

Latest episode dramatically shifted the finale prospects . Suman is officially out, Pavan and Bharani lost crucial footing, Sanjana resurrected her campaign unexpectedly, and Tanuja surged ahead with strong public support. With only a few days left, the battle for the final slots is now more unpredictable than ever.

