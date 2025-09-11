x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Week 1 Nominations: Is Flora Saini Being Made a Scapegoat to Save Shrashti Verma?

Published on September 11, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Week 1 Nominations: Is Flora Saini Being Made a Scapegoat to Save Shrashti Verma?

The first week of Bigg Boss has already delivered drama, fights, and strategy. With a total of 9 contestants – Sanjana, Thanuja, Suman Shetty, Immanuel, Ritu Chowdary, Ramu Rathod, Flora Saini, Shrashti Verma, and Demon Pawan in the nomination list, the eviction buzz is heating up. Speculations suggest Flora Saini may be made a scapegoat by the makers to save choreographer Shrashti Verma, despite Flora’s active presence in the house.

Sanjana: Queen of Content

In just a week, Sanjana has turned into the show’s biggest content generator. Her infamous “egg issue” made the entire house fight and debate, proving her knack for creating drama. Having previously played Bigg Boss Kannada, she knows how to trap housemates into her narrative. Even though all owners nominated her, she defended herself strongly and now looks set for a long run.

Immanuel: Silent but Funny

Immanuel hasn’t hogged the limelight, but his sense of humor adds flavor to the show. Though his jokes sometimes backfire (like it happened with Hareesh), his strong ties with MAA TV and decent fan following make him a safe bet for at least 10 weeks.

Thanuja: The Emotional Play and TV Serial fan base

Thanuja’s TV serial fan base is keeping her safe. She is often seen reacting emotionally and showing her emotional side, which adds content value. Her cuteness factor also seems to be winning young fans. Given her ties with MAA TV, she is expected to stay for several weeks, like Shobha Shetty of the previous season.

Suman Shetty: From Weak to Safe

Initially, Suman Shetty looked like the weakest contestant—isolated and low on footage. But after Ramu nominated him, sympathy votes began pouring in. He is also gaining from Priya Shetty’s vote bank that she earned during Agni Pariksha, as he has a good rapport with her and as she is not in the nominations this week.

Ritu & Ramu: The Social Media Stars

Ritu Chowdary boasts 700k YouTube subscribers, while Ramu Rathod’s viral song has 560 million views. Though numbers don’t always mean votes—as seen in Sarayu’s early exit in a previous season—their popularity gives them an edge. Neither is likely to be an early elimination.

Demon Pawan: Backed by Fans

As a commoner, Pawan might seem weaker than celebrities, but his Agni Pariksha vote base is strong. He is unlikely to be in danger this week unless he commits a big mistake.

Shrashti Verma: The Weakest Link

So far, Shrashti Verma has barely contributed to house content. Current trends place her at the bottom of votes. However, her lower remuneration of ₹2 lakhs per week compared to Flora’s ₹3 lakhs may make her more valuable to producers.

Flora Saini: Likely Scapegoat

At the age of 46 years, Flora Saini has been active—arguing, taking stands (against Sanjana), and being part of the week’s highlights. Yet, there is speculation she may be evicted to protect Shrashti. Bigg Boss has a history of saving contestants despite poor voting, often due to production decisions as we have seen in cases of Punarnavi, Monal and Shobha Shetty in previous seasons. Flora could be this season’s first scapegoat for this strategy.

As per reports, the bottom three contestants are Pawan, Flora, and Shrashti (in the same order). Pawan’s Agni Parikha edge secures him, leaving the real battle between Flora and Shrashti. All signs suggest Flora Saini may be made the scapegoat, continuing Bigg Boss’ tradition of controversial eliminations.

-ZURAN (@CriticZuran)

