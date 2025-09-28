x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Weekend Recap: Sanjana Returns, Nagarjuna Reprimands Housemates

Published on September 28, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Weekend Recap: Sanjana Returns, Nagarjuna Reprimands Housemates

This weekend’s Bigg Boss Telugu episode was less about entertainment and more about corrections and confrontations. With Sanjana’s brief elimination twist, sacrifices from housemates, and Nagarjuna’s strong feedback, the episode turned into a reality check rather than a high-voltage entertainer.

Sanjana’s Exit and Confrontation

Sanjana, who faced a mid-week elimination, joined Nagarjuna on stage. The host asked her to share what each housemate needed to change, and she didn’t hold back. Her sharp observations left many thinking. However, Harish immediately got into an argument with her, prompting Sanjana to say he must change “everything about himself.” Similar tension flared when she pointed out Ramu’s flaws, while Immanuel broke down in tears yet again.

Sacrifices for Sanjana’s Return

As Sanjana prepared to leave, Nagarjuna announced a twist — housemates could bring her back if they agreed to certain sacrifices, raising her battery from zero to 100%. Immanuel sacrificed his captaincy without hesitation. Thanuja gave up coffee for the entire season after an emotional struggle. Srija, however, refused to accept living with a single dress throughout the show. Bharani surrendered his beloved locket, though visibly torn inside. Suman rejected the condition of giving up cigarettes. Despite mixed reactions, the sacrifices were enough, and Nagarjuna declared Sanjana’s re-entry into the house.

Nagarjuna’s Reprimands

The weekend episode also saw Nagarjuna delivering stern feedback to multiple contestants:

• Srija was criticized for failing in her role as Sanchalak. As punishment, she must now wear the same dress until further notice.
• Hareesh faced heat for using unparliamentary language. Though he tried to defend himself, Nagarjuna firmly told him to correct his behavior.
• Ramu was reprimanded for flipping his stance repeatedly in the tea incident with Flora. He admitted his mistake.
• Thanuja was reminded not to overreact, even if Ramu was wrong.
• Ritu was asked to stop crying foul over every small issue and advised against her constant self-victimization.
• Sanjana herself sought clarity about her mischievous nature, to which Nagarjuna assured her to continue being herself.

An Underwhelming Weekend Episode

Unlike previous weekends filled with entertainment tasks or contestant saves, this episode was comparatively subdued. Sanjana’s secret room drama ended within 24 hours, and most of the screen time was spent on Nagarjuna’s reprimands. While necessary for course correction, the lack of fun segments left viewers feeling this was an average weekend episode at best.

With Sanjana’s re-entry house equations are set to shift again, especially after housemates sacrificed their privileges for her return. However, with Nagarjuna’s stern warnings still echoing, contestants now face pressure to improve both their behavior and their game.

