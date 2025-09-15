Bigg Boss 9 Weekend Episode: Fun, Revelations and a Shocking Elimination

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss 9 Weekend Episode: Fun, Revelations and a Shocking Elimination

Published on September 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show
image
Bigg Boss 9 Weekend Episode: Fun, Revelations and a Shocking Elimination
image
Dhanush’s Idly Kottu Secures Massive Telugu Release by Sri Vedakshara Movies
image
RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai
image
Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film to Abu Dhabi

Bigg Boss 9 Weekend Episode: Fun, Revelations and a Shocking Elimination

The latest Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 weekend episode hosted by Nagarjuna brought together light-hearted fun, some revelations, and a major twist in the elimination . The episode kept audiences hooked through out.

Nagarjuna Exposes the “House Thieves”

Nagarjuna began the episode on a playful note, teasing captain Sanjana for failing to uncover who stole the soft drink in the house. He pointed out that multiple items had gone missing, but Sanjana had no clue about the culprits.

Nagarjuna then revealed the actual footage, exposing Thanuja for sneaking and eating a banana. He also showcased Hareesh secretly stealing the much-discussed soft drink. To everyone’s amusement, Priya and Flora were also seen joining this petty crime. The playful revelation left housemates laughing and lightened the mood in the Bigg Boss house.

Star Guests Celebrate Success

The episode saw the entry of Mirai movie’s hero and heroine, who joined the housemates to celebrate their film’s success. In an unexpected slip, the producer of Mirai also confirmed the sequel of Zombie Reddy, exciting fans with the official announcement of Zombie Reddy 2.

Actors Teja and Vithika further added to the entertainment by engaging housemates in fun activities. Teja’s sense of humor stood out, evoking laughter in the house.

Permanent Housemate Task

The biggest twist of the week came with the Permanent Housemate Task. In this season, celebrities entered as tenants, while commoners who had proven themselves in the Agni Pariksha show were the owners.

Bigg Boss divided the tenants into Red and Blue teams for a physical task. The Red Team—Srashti, Ramu, Bharani, and Thanuja—emerged victorious. However, the ultimate decision of selecting one permanent owner from these 4 was left to the Blue Team and sanchalak Flora.

While Flora voted for Srashti, all Blue Team members unanimously supported Bharani, giving him the upper hand. With this, Bharani became the first permanent owner of the house, further shaking up the power balance.

Srashti’s Shocking Elimination

Meanwhile, the week’s nominations featured nine contestants. From the tenants, Sanjana Galrani, Ritu Chowdhary, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Suman Shetty, Ramu Rathod, and Flora Saini were in nominations , along with Demon Pawan from the owners.

Tensions peaked when Flora was declared safe, leaving Srashti, Pawan, and Suman as the final three. Despite her confident demeanor, Srashti was unexpectedly eliminated, leaving the house stunned.

Before exiting, Srashti delivered strong parting words, calling Ramu, Manish, Hareesh, and Flora genuine, while labeling Ritu, Thanuja, and Bharani as fake, accusing them of behaving differently in front of cameras.

With Bharani becoming permanent owner and Srashti leaving the house, the stage is set for more drama in the Bigg Boss house.

Next Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show Previous Dhanush’s Idly Kottu Secures Massive Telugu Release by Sri Vedakshara Movies
else

TRENDING

image
Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show
image
Dhanush’s Idly Kottu Secures Massive Telugu Release by Sri Vedakshara Movies
image
RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai

Latest

image
Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show
image
Bigg Boss 9 Weekend Episode: Fun, Revelations and a Shocking Elimination
image
Dhanush’s Idly Kottu Secures Massive Telugu Release by Sri Vedakshara Movies
image
RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai
image
Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film to Abu Dhabi

Most Read

image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam
image
Pawan Kalyan urges Janasena cadre to not fall into the trap
image
Bhogapuram Airport set to be operational in mid 2026

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event