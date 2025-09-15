Bigg Boss 9 Weekend Episode: Fun, Revelations and a Shocking Elimination

The latest Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 weekend episode hosted by Nagarjuna brought together light-hearted fun, some revelations, and a major twist in the elimination . The episode kept audiences hooked through out.

Nagarjuna Exposes the “House Thieves”



Nagarjuna began the episode on a playful note, teasing captain Sanjana for failing to uncover who stole the soft drink in the house. He pointed out that multiple items had gone missing, but Sanjana had no clue about the culprits.

Nagarjuna then revealed the actual footage, exposing Thanuja for sneaking and eating a banana. He also showcased Hareesh secretly stealing the much-discussed soft drink. To everyone’s amusement, Priya and Flora were also seen joining this petty crime. The playful revelation left housemates laughing and lightened the mood in the Bigg Boss house.

Star Guests Celebrate Success

The episode saw the entry of Mirai movie’s hero and heroine, who joined the housemates to celebrate their film’s success. In an unexpected slip, the producer of Mirai also confirmed the sequel of Zombie Reddy, exciting fans with the official announcement of Zombie Reddy 2.

Actors Teja and Vithika further added to the entertainment by engaging housemates in fun activities. Teja’s sense of humor stood out, evoking laughter in the house.

Permanent Housemate Task

The biggest twist of the week came with the Permanent Housemate Task. In this season, celebrities entered as tenants, while commoners who had proven themselves in the Agni Pariksha show were the owners.

Bigg Boss divided the tenants into Red and Blue teams for a physical task. The Red Team—Srashti, Ramu, Bharani, and Thanuja—emerged victorious. However, the ultimate decision of selecting one permanent owner from these 4 was left to the Blue Team and sanchalak Flora.

While Flora voted for Srashti, all Blue Team members unanimously supported Bharani, giving him the upper hand. With this, Bharani became the first permanent owner of the house, further shaking up the power balance.



Srashti’s Shocking Elimination

Meanwhile, the week’s nominations featured nine contestants. From the tenants, Sanjana Galrani, Ritu Chowdhary, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Suman Shetty, Ramu Rathod, and Flora Saini were in nominations , along with Demon Pawan from the owners.

Tensions peaked when Flora was declared safe, leaving Srashti, Pawan, and Suman as the final three. Despite her confident demeanor, Srashti was unexpectedly eliminated, leaving the house stunned.

Before exiting, Srashti delivered strong parting words, calling Ramu, Manish, Hareesh, and Flora genuine, while labeling Ritu, Thanuja, and Bharani as fake, accusing them of behaving differently in front of cameras.

With Bharani becoming permanent owner and Srashti leaving the house, the stage is set for more drama in the Bigg Boss house.