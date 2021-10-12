Bigg boss: Nomination day

Bigg boss show is gradually losing steam nowadays. The timings of the show seem to have impacted the ratings negatively in recent weeks. However Bigg boss show has already earned some standard section of the audience. This Monday, as usual, there are lot of arguments and fights during nominations. Details as follows.

Vishwa vs Anne:

Vishwa nominated Anne as she nominated him saying he is strong contestant in the previous week. He told he has been struggling for 19 years in the industry. He also nominated Priyanka and reminded that she spoke to him rude in kitchen. Anne reacted wildly to his comments and asked him not to call her as sister now onwards. Sunny nominated Ravi and Jessie. Lobo nominated Priyanka and Jessie for stealing coins during the task.

Sriram vs Anti-Sriram group:

Sriram was the previous captain. Shanmukh, Jessie and Siri had big fight with him when Jessie rebelled against him. Keeping all this in mind, Siri nominated Sriram . She also nominated Swetha. Jessie too nominated Sriram for the same reason. He also nominated Sunny. But Sunny defended himself nicely.

Sriram nominated Siri as she called him biased. He also advised her to be careful when forming relationships in the house. He also nominated Shanmukh. Shanmukh retaliated by nominating Sriram. At some point Shanmukh asked if Sriram is God of Bigg boss house. He warned Sriram not to give free advice to all the housemates.

Retaliations:

Ravi nominated Manas for backstabbing him during the captaincy task. He nominated Siri for damaging his image.

Priyanka nominated Vishwa and Lobo as retaliation. Manas too nominated Ravi as retaliation. He also nominated Lobo for breaching trust during the task. Anne master too nominated Vishwa as retaliation. She also nominated Shanmukh as he is strong contestant. Kajal nominated Sriram and Swetha as retaliation for their behaviour in previous week. Shanmukh nominated Lobo as retaliation of previous week nomination.

Priya nominated Vishwa for failing as ration manager. She also nominated Sunny as usual. Sunny told he will nominate her every week. She retorted saying she won’t fear if he threatens.

Overall Shanmukh, Priyanka, Lobo , Sriram , Siri , Vishwa , Swetha , Sunny and jessy are in nominations this week. Out of these Shanmukh, Priyanka, Sriram and Sunny are top 4 strong contestants. Vishwa, Lobo, Jessie and Swetha are in real danger zone this week. Vishwa saved from elimination last week as he got slightly higher votes than Hamida. We need to wait and see who will leave the house this week.