Bigg Boss Season 7 Day 10: Clash of Ranadheera and Mahabali teams

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu, the battleground was set for an epic showdown between two rival teams, Mahabali and Ranadheera, as the contestants vied for the elusive Maya Astra. The stakes were high, and the tension was palpable as the housemates geared up for a series of intense challenges.

The Ranabali team, featuring the likes of Amardeep, Shivaji, Prince Yawar, Priyanka, Shobha, and Shakeela, was pitted against the Mahabali squad, comprising Gautam, Prashanth, Teja, Rathika, Damini, and Shubhashree. Sandeep, who already won Power Astra and got the immunity for 5 weeks in the house, took on the crucial role of Sanchaalak, overseeing the tasks and ensuring fair competition.

The first challenge, aptly named “Pull Raja Pull,” saw Ranadheera emerge victorious, securing a key that would potentially unlock the coveted Maya Astra. However, the Mahabali team was not one to back down easily. They spent a sleepless night plotting and strategizing on how to snatch that precious key from their rivals.

The tension continued into the next day as Bigg Boss introduced a new task called “Twister.” In this challenging task, one contestant from each group had to compete. The rules were simple yet demanding: Contestants had to move along a ramp, placing their hands and legs in different circles as directed by the Sanchaalak, all while maintaining their balance. Priyanka, representing the Ranadheera team, emerged victorious against Gowtham. Prashant showcased his agility by defeating Shobha, and Prince proved his mettle by besting Rathika. Once again, Ranadheera demonstrated their dominance, leaving Mahabali in their wake.

In a lighter moment, Bigg Boss handed out a comical punishment to Prince for failing to converse in Telugu within the house, adding a touch of humor to the intense competition. Despite the Mahabali team’s relentless efforts to steal the key, Shivaji’s clever diversion tactics foiled their plans. As the dust settled, the Ranadheera team was called to the Maya Astra location, a sight to behold. With the keys they had earned through their hard-fought victories, they unlocked the mystical Maya Astra.

Bigg Boss dropped a bombshell, revealing that one of the six members of the winning team would become the contender for the prestigious Power Astra. As the competition in the Bigg Boss house heats up, fans eagerly await the unfolding drama and the ultimate winner of this gripping battle.