Bigg Boss Season 9: Swapping Nominations and High Drama

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 witnessed another gripping episode filled with arguments, and emotional outbursts. From Ritu’s tears to shocking nomination twists, the house turned into a battlefield of words and emotions.

<b>Ritu in Tears, Thanuja Consoles</b>

The episode opened with Ritu breaking down, insisting that she had not shown any bias towards Pawan. She looked to Kalyan and Thanuja for consolation. While Thanuja comforted her, the emotional display left housemates as well as audience questioning her constant need for validation.

<b>Flora Sent to Jail, Sanjana Offers Support

</b>

As she was voted as the most boring housemate, Flora was sent to jail. Despite the setback, Sanjana secretly helped her with food, showcasing a softer side.

<b>Tenants’ Nomination Discussion—Owners Listening In

</b>

Bigg Boss asked tenants to nominate five housemates, with the condition that at least one tenant must be included. The twist was that the owners could hear the entire conversation live.

<b>The tenants unanimously nominated Sanjana for her ego-driven decisions.</b>

Ritu’s frequent crying also made her a target, despite Pawan’s attempts to defend her.

Suman’s aloofness and inability to take a stand placed him on the list as well.

Flora faced nomination pressure despite Hareesh’s defense.

The real drama unfolded when tenants debated nominating one among themselves—Priya or Hareesh. During the heated exchange, Hareesh used unparliamentary language, turning the group against him. This mistake cost him dearly, sealing his spot in nominations.

<b>Owners’ Power Play: Swapping the Nominations

</b>

Bigg Boss then empowered the owners to alter the nominations while ensuring that three tenants remained in the final list. Owners saved Sanjana and Suman but replaced them with Kalyan, citing his lack of interaction, and Priya, whose loud-mouth behavior and frequent flip-flops drew criticism. Flora also argued against Priya, emphasizing her inconsistent stands.

Sanjana, given a chance, nominated Srija for her harsh tone and constant interruptions. However, Srija countered every point with relentless arguments. Owners also included Ramu in the nominations.

<b>Captain Pawan’s Crucial Decision

</b>

Finally, Bigg Boss gave captain Pawan the authority to save one contestant. To everyone’s surprise, he saved Srija, reasoning that the arguments against her were weak. This decision left Ritu heartbroken. Despite defending him fiercely and even facing criticism for making him captain earlier, Pawan chose to save a commoner over her. Thanuja stepped in to console Ritu as she wept again.

With Hareesh, Ritu, Priya, Flora, Ramu and Kalyan facing nominations, the upcoming eviction promises high drama and suspense.