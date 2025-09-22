x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Season 9: Swapping Nominations and High Drama

Published on September 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Season 9: Swapping Nominations and High Drama
image
Trending News Today
image
Revanth Reddy’s quick response on ex-DSP’s ordeal
image
OG gets a new GO in Andhra Pradesh
image
TPCC Mahesh Goud F2F Interview With Telugu360

Bigg Boss Season 9: Swapping Nominations and High Drama

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 witnessed another gripping episode filled with arguments, and emotional outbursts. From Ritu’s tears to shocking nomination twists, the house turned into a battlefield of words and emotions.

<b>Ritu in Tears, Thanuja Consoles</b>

The episode opened with Ritu breaking down, insisting that she had not shown any bias towards Pawan. She looked to Kalyan and Thanuja for consolation. While Thanuja comforted her, the emotional display left housemates as well as audience questioning her constant need for validation.

<b>Flora Sent to Jail, Sanjana Offers Support
</b>
As she was voted as the most boring housemate, Flora was sent to jail. Despite the setback, Sanjana secretly helped her with food, showcasing a softer side.

<b>Tenants’ Nomination Discussion—Owners Listening In
</b>
Bigg Boss asked tenants to nominate five housemates, with the condition that at least one tenant must be included. The twist was that the owners could hear the entire conversation live.

<b>The tenants unanimously nominated Sanjana for her ego-driven decisions.</b>

Ritu’s frequent crying also made her a target, despite Pawan’s attempts to defend her.

Suman’s aloofness and inability to take a stand placed him on the list as well.

Flora faced nomination pressure despite Hareesh’s defense.

The real drama unfolded when tenants debated nominating one among themselves—Priya or Hareesh. During the heated exchange, Hareesh used unparliamentary language, turning the group against him. This mistake cost him dearly, sealing his spot in nominations.

<b>Owners’ Power Play: Swapping the Nominations
</b>
Bigg Boss then empowered the owners to alter the nominations while ensuring that three tenants remained in the final list. Owners saved Sanjana and Suman but replaced them with Kalyan, citing his lack of interaction, and Priya, whose loud-mouth behavior and frequent flip-flops drew criticism. Flora also argued against Priya, emphasizing her inconsistent stands.

Sanjana, given a chance, nominated Srija for her harsh tone and constant interruptions. However, Srija countered every point with relentless arguments. Owners also included Ramu in the nominations.

<b>Captain Pawan’s Crucial Decision
</b>
Finally, Bigg Boss gave captain Pawan the authority to save one contestant. To everyone’s surprise, he saved Srija, reasoning that the arguments against her were weak. This decision left Ritu heartbroken. Despite defending him fiercely and even facing criticism for making him captain earlier, Pawan chose to save a commoner over her. Thanuja stepped in to console Ritu as she wept again.

With Hareesh, Ritu, Priya, Flora, Ramu and Kalyan facing nominations, the upcoming eviction promises high drama and suspense.

Previous Trending News Today
else

TRENDING

image
OG gets a new GO in Andhra Pradesh
image
Prasanth Varma’s Adhira present SJ Suryah and Kalyan in dynamic avatars
image
Kalki Sequel: Dream Pair to Reunite?

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Season 9: Swapping Nominations and High Drama
image
Trending News Today
image
Revanth Reddy’s quick response on ex-DSP’s ordeal
image
OG gets a new GO in Andhra Pradesh
image
TPCC Mahesh Goud F2F Interview With Telugu360

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy’s quick response on ex-DSP’s ordeal
image
Nara Lokesh hits out at YSRCP, exposes Jagan’s splurge on travel
image
Jonnagiri: India’s First Private Gold Mine Set to Shine

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions