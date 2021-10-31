‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’: Sunday’s elimination to reveal exit of contestant

Tollywood’s ‘King’ Nagarjuna has completed 7 weeks as the host for the current season of reality show ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’.

As Sundays reveal the eliminated member of the house, today’s episode of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ is to witness a housemate leaving the show. The nominations had been a tough call, as it was about the letters which were handwritten by the family members of Bigg Boss inmates.

As per the reports, from the nominated contenders of six members, Lobo has been eliminated from the show, going by the voting patterns. Shanmukh, Ravi, Sree Ramachandra, Maanas, Siri, and Lobo were in the nominations this week. It is reported that Lobo is to leave the show in Sunday’s episode as he has got the least number of votes from the audience.

Lobo was kept in a secret room a few days earlier, as Swetaa Varma left the show in the sixth-week eliminations. Nagarjuna had even praised Lobo for being a good entertainer. Though he did not perform much in the physical tasks, he survived in the house for all these weeks.

Also, the episode is going to be a fun-blast, as actress Shriya Saran, Vijay Deverakonda, and Anand Deverakonda would appear on the dais, to interact with the inmates. With some energetic dance and singing performances, the upcoming episode is to be a good entertainer.