Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Day 28: A Game of Guessing and Eviction Shocker

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 was a rollercoaster of emotions and entertainment. It all began with a fiery discussion about the bias of referees in the house, leading to a surprising eviction.

The Biased Referee Debate

The episode kicked off with Shivaji questioning Nagarjuna about why he was labeled an undeserving housemate and who he had shown bias against. This sparked a heated debate. Shobha, one of the housemates, accused Shivaji of consistently favoring Prashant and Prince while displaying bias against Amar and Priyanka. Nagarjuna, who seemed to side with Shivaji, countered these arguments, leading to a clash of opinions. Despite the housemates’ attempts to point out the referee’s partiality, Nagarjuna seemed to back Shivaji. Eventually, Nagarjuna confirmed that Shivaji wouldn’t regain his Power Astra.

A Fun Game of Pictionary

To lighten the tense atmosphere, Nagarjuna introduced a game of Pictionary. He divided the housemates into two teams. In this game, a housemate was given the name of a movie to draw on a board, and their team had to guess the title based on the drawing. This task injected some much-needed fun into the house. Following the game of Pictionary, another fun task i.e. “Comparing Housemates to Animals” emerged. Housemates were tasked with comparing one another to various animals, adding a hilarious twist to the episode.

A Shocking Eviction: Rathika Bids Farewell

The most shocking moment of the episode came with the eviction announcement. Teja and Rathika, the bottom two contestants, were on the brink of elimination. Much to everyone’s surprise, Nagarjuna declared Rathika as the evicted housemate. Rathika was visibly upset, and even Teja couldn’t believe he had survived the eviction. During her conversation with Nagarjuna, Rathika expressed her disappointment with the eviction decision, revealing that she had hoped to stay in the house for more weeks.

Bitter Gourd Juice Task: Unveiling Dislikes

Nagarjuna concluded the episode with a unique task. Rathika was allowed to reveal traits she disliked in her fellow housemates, and those she named had to drink bitter gourd juice as a consequence. Her comments touched on issues like Prince’s anger, Shivaji’s alleged bias, Sandeep’s decision-making, Shobha’s makeup time, Teja’s visibility, and Shubhasree’s pranks.

This episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 was a whirlwind of emotions, from intense debates to fun games and a surprising eviction. As the show continues, viewers can expect more drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists in the days to come.