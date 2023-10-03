Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Day 29: Nominations Ignite Heated Arguments

The Bigg Boss house was ablaze with tension as nominations for eviction sparked fiery arguments and bitter accusations among the contestants.

Teja Goes to Jail:

Teja, who had been sentenced to jail as part of his punishment during the previous weekend episode, found himself in the hot seat once again. This time, he was directly nominated for eviction.

Nominations and Arguments:

The nomination process was kicked off by Shivaji, who had transitioned from being a housemate to a contestant. As anticipated, Shivaji nominated Amar, leading to a storm of chaos. Amar, who had previously voiced concerns about Shivaji’s perceived bias towards Prince and Prashant, used this opportunity to reiterate his claims. Shivaji, however, defended his choices by pointing out Amar’s past mistakes and failures.

Priyanka retaliated by nominating Shivaji, citing his comment that some contestants were here to enjoy rather than play the game. She also nominated Prince for his alleged lack of cooperation in the kitchen and with food distribution. Prince, known for his fiery temperament, adopted a more subdued approach in his defense.

Gowtham nominated Amar, accusing him of an inability to accept criticism. He also nominated Shivaji, reiterating the bias allegations concerning a previous photo-taking task. This task had earlier drawn the ire of Nagarjuna, the show’s host. Shivaji’s response was impassioned; he invited the audience to decide if he should be eliminated for his actions during the task, urging them to eliminate Gowtham if they found him in the right.

Shubha nominated Amar for what she perceived as him insulting her talent by calling Shivaji biased. She also nominated Priyanka, accusing her of forming groups within the house.

Prince nominated Amar for similar reasons as Shubha, and he also nominated Priyanka, seemingly in retaliation for her earlier nomination.

Amar, in turn, nominated Shubha, focusing on her win during the Gala event task. He accused her of becoming embroiled in groups within the house. Amar also nominated Shivaji again, this time for his alleged bias during the Gala event task.

Teja, perhaps trying to clarify the concept of groups, nominated Gowtham and Prince. He cited Prince’s anger issues and an incident involving the throwing of a food plate.

Finally, Bigg Boss delivered the verdict: Teja, Shivaji, Priyanka, Amar, Shubhasree, Prince, and Gowtham were nominated for eviction this week. The tension is palpable as the fate of these contestants now hangs in the balance, awaiting the decision of the voting audience.