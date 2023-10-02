Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Unprecedented Series of Female Evictions Shocks Viewers

In the world of reality television, twists and surprises are par for the course. However, the latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 has managed to leave both viewers and contestants stunned with an unexpected and unprecedented series of evictions, particularly among female contestants. With the tagline “Ulta Pulta,” this season of Bigg Boss promised a topsy-turvy ride for both participants and audiences alike. It has certainly lived up to this promise by presenting a series of events that have never been seen before in the history of the show.

The shockwaves began in the very first week when Kiran Rathod, a prominent figure in the South Indian film industry, was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. While evictions are an integral part of the show, the early exit of such a well-known personality raised eyebrows.

The second week continued this trend with the eviction of Shakeela, another established figure in the entertainment world. Her presence in the house had added an interesting dynamic, and her departure left a void that was felt by both fellow contestants and the audience.

Week three saw the exit of singer Damini, marking a rare occurrence of three consecutive female evictions. Each eviction brought its own share of surprise and disappointment among fans.

However, the shockwave reached its pinnacle in the fourth week when Rathika, a contestant who had garnered significant attention due to her popularity and beauty, was eliminated. Most viewers had anticipated that Teja would be on the chopping block due to his perceived low performance and a controversial task involving Gowtham. But in an astonishing twist, Rathika was sent home, and Teja lived to fight another day. Even Teja could not believe that he was saved at the cost of Rathika’s eviction this week. This unprecedented series of four female contestants being evicted successively in the opening weeks of the show has left audiences puzzled. It’s a testament to the unpredictability and drama that Bigg Boss is known for. It is widely discussed that this is the first time such a thing happened in the history of the Bigg Boss show in any language.

As the show progresses, viewers are left wondering what other surprises “Ulta Pulta” has in store for them. With alliances forming, friendships tested, and personalities clashing, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 continues to be a rollercoaster of emotions, keeping fans glued to their screens. One thing’s for sure: in the Bigg Boss house, expect the unexpected.