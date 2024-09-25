Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 12 Wildcard Entry Twist

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is finally living up to host Nagarjuna’s promise of unlimited twists and entertainment. After a seemingly slow start, the show has introduced a game-changing twist that’s set to shake up the house and captivate audiences.

In a recent promo, Bigg Boss stunned contestants and viewers alike by announcing the entry of 12 wildcard contestants over two weeks – an unprecedented move in the show’s history. The housemates, visibly shocked, were told to prepare for a “big earthquake” that could challenge their survival in the game.

But there’s more to this twist than meets the eye. In a surprising turn of events, Bigg Boss has given the current housemates a chance to block these new entries. Through a series of ‘survival of the fittest’ challenges, the 11 contestants can potentially stop the wildcard entries from joining the house. Each successfully completed task will block one new entry, adding a layer of strategy and competition to the mix.

This twist has sparked intense speculation among fans. Many believe that even if the housemates win some challenges, Bigg Boss will likely allow a portion of the wildcard entries to enter. For instance, if contestants win six tasks, six new housemates might still join the show, possibly as part of a “Bigg Boss Grand Launch 2.0” event.

Social media buzz with rumors about potential wildcard entries. Some names floating around include former contestants like Mukku Avinash, Comedian Rohini, Hariteja, and Nayani Pavani. These familiar faces could bring their experience and fan bases to shake up the dynamics in the house.

The show might be planning a mini-event, similar to what was done in Season 7, to introduce these wildcard entries. Fans are eagerly marking their calendars for October 6th, the rumored date for this potential second launch.

This unexpected twist has created new interest in Bigg Boss Telugu 8, promising viewers the drama, strategy, and entertainment they’ve been craving. As the competition heats up and new faces potentially enter the fray, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to see how this game-changing development will unfold.

-Sanyogita