Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Clan Chiefs, Evictions, and Dramatic Twists

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 brought intense drama and unexpected turns as host Nagarjuna guided contestants through clan selections and nail-biting eliminations. The house buzzed with excitement as housemates chose their clan chiefs, forming alliances that would shape the game’s dynamics.

Nikhil emerged as a popular choice for clan chief, with Vishnu, Sekhar Basha, Kirak Seetha, Soniya, and Pridhvi rallying behind him. Their reasons varied from personal liking to seeking guidance, highlighting Nikhil’s strong presence in the house. On the other hand, Abhay’s clan attracted Manikanta, Prerana, Adhithya Om, Yashmi and Nabeel, who were drawn to his leadership potential and genuine nature.

The clan formation continued with strategic moves as Abhay selected Yashmi, who readily accepted. Nanika joined Nikhil’s team, while Vishnu named Sakthi for Nikhil’s clan and Prerana suggested Kantara for Abhay’s group. These selections set the stage for upcoming challenges and alliances within the Bigg Boss house.

As the episode progressed, tension mounted with the eviction process. Nagarjuna kept the contestants on edge, first saving Vishnu Priya, then surprising everyone by saving Manikanta mid-game. Seetha and Prithvi also found relief as they escaped nominations. Adding to the excitement, Shakthi’s team emerged victorious in the Sunday game, boosting their prize money by ₹15,000.

The biggest twist of the episode came when Nagarjuna announced that Sekhar and Aditya were in the bottom two, with their fate in the hands of their fellow housemates. In a dramatic turn of events, contestants had to choose who would stay in the house. The majority sided with Aditya, praising his responsibility, focus, game spirit, and personal growth. Seetha stood alone in her support for Sekhar, creating an emotional moment in the house.

The final verdict saw Sekhar bidding farewell to the Bigg Boss house, while Aditya remained to continue his journey. Sekhar’s departure left a lasting impact, particularly on Seetha, who once again displayed emotional distress, mirroring her behavior from the previous week.

In a parting gesture, Sekhar created a “real vs. fake” board, categorizing his fellow contestants. He named Vishnu Priya, Seetha, and Prerana as truthful, while labeling Soniya, Manikanta, and Adithya Om as fake. This final act sparked discussions and potentially sowed seeds of conflict for future episodes.

