Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Day3: Chief’s Clan

The day started with Manikanta’s self-centred attention. There was a fun moment when Prithvi was brushing his teeth with a face wash for two days. Bebakka and Sekhar Basha started having some rapo, and Manikanta and Vishnu Priya started talking about nominations. His overthinking and negativity annoyed the audience. Everyone started preaching to Manikanta. Seniors started preaching to juniors, like Sekhar Basha preaching to Nabeel, Bebakka’s suggestions about kitchen and everyone’s emotional support to Manikanta turned the first few minutes of the episode very flat. Soniya is taking care of the ration, and Nikhil confirms it to everyone again.

Finally, after 20mins it’s task time for Chiefs to select their clans. Bebakka , Nabeel, Sekhar were given the option to select their clan as they missed the chief position very closely. Sekhar selected Yashmi’s clan as she knew all his mistakes. Bebakka selected Nikhil for his leadership qualities. Nabeel selected Nainika as she was his buddy.

The housemates started impressing Chiefs to take them into their clan. Every housemate is interested in joining Nikhil’s group. Manikanta is the only one who wanted to join Yashmi. For Prerana, both Nikhil and Yashmi competed and she went with Yashmi. Aditya Om was selected by Nainika for his decision making. Seetha was also selected by Nainika saying beauty with brain and body. Manikanta was selected by Nikhil because he was an observer and he gave him a chance to prove himself. For Vishnu Priya, no one was ready to take her, but finally Nainika got up for her. Abhay was selected by Nikhil for his vibe with him. Yashmi was also behind Abhay and Abhay went with Yashmi. For Prithvi again both Nikhil and Yashmi stood up. He went with Yashmi’s team because she saved him from nomination. Soniya went with Nikhil as Nainika and the Yashmi clan were filled.

Yashmi’s clan: Sekhar Basha, Prerana, Abhay and Prithvi

Nikhil’s Clan: Bebakka, Manikanta and Soniya.

Nainika’s Clan: Nabeel, Adhitya om, Seetha and Vishnu Priya

After the clan selection, Vishnu Priya and Seetha started backbiting Nikhil for his live-and-let-live attitude. Nainika’s clan is very happy with her. Vishnu Priya again came to Nikhil and started questioning him for picking Manikanta over her. Nikhil started justification for picking Manikanta as no one would select him for his mental attitude.

Prithvi and Bebakka started a conversation about eating more curry. Housemates left the flame without leaving it off. Bigg boss warned and Bebakka took punishment for herself and cleaned all vessels. Prerana and Abhay started to fight for the towel as Abhay used the Prerana towel unknowingly. Hygiene-related issues started at the house on the third day. Manikanta and Soniya took against Yashmi for her micro-management.

The Yashmi and Nainika clan are going to prove their strength as they have equal strength. Nainika and Yashmi have participated in the first challenge. By winning they will get a chance to choose a person from Nikhil’s clan. Yashmi’s team won the first task.