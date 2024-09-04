x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Drama Unfolded in First Week Nominations

Published on September 4, 2024 by ratnasri

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Drama Unfolded in First Week Nominations

The day started with dogs barking at Manikanta in the Bigg Boss house. Nabeel, Abhai, and Basha began gossiping about Manikanta’s attitude and his tendency to isolate himself.

A cooking ruckus started also started on day 3 itself. Baby Akka took the lead in the kitchen, giving instructions. Soniya took charge of ration management, while Baby Akka continued with kitchen duties after the reshuffle.

Nikhil, Nainika, and Yashmi were appointed as the first week’s chiefs in the Bigg Boss house, and Bigg Boss presented them with haras (some beads chain). These three were exempted from nominations and also given the power to save one person from nominations.

Soniya started the season’s nominations. She nominated Baby Akka, calling her irresponsible. Her second nomination was Prerana. Baby Akka received one vote from the chief.

Nabeel nominated Manikanta and Baby Akka for not interacting with him. Bigg Boss was not satisfied with the reasons, claiming they were baseless and calling it a safe game. However, Nabeel stood by his nominations.

Shekar Basha also nominated Manikanta for being reserved and not interacting with the housemates. Basha’s second nomination was Baby Akka for not satisfying the hunger of the housemates. Basha also complained about roti, saying Baby Akka doesn’t allow him to heat it. He nominated her for her strong attitude. He made a statement, “amma petta pettadhu, addukka thinanivvadhu” (mother doesn’t feed, doesn’t allow to eat). Manikanta received a vote from a chief.

Baby Akka, as the kitchen head, nominated Prithviraj for not helping with kitchen work. Prithviraj responded strongly, saying he’s not in the kitchen department and shouldn’t be expected to help. Sita objected, and the issue escalated into arguments. Baby Akka’s second nomination was Nabeel for not being active. Chief voted for Prithviraj.

The nomination process will continue tomorrow.

-Sanyogita

