Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination

The latest voting results for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Week 13 have brought a surprising twist. Gautham has emerged as the frontrunner with the highest votes, while Avinash has slipped to the bottom, putting him in the danger zone this week.

Avinash in Danger Zone

Avinash, who was once safe, has now replaced Tasty Teja at the bottom of the voting list. This shift makes him the most likely contestant to face elimination. Fans and viewers are eager to see if he can bounce back or if this will mark the end of his journey in the house.

Current Voting Standings

The voting percentages for this week reveal Gautham leading with 27%, followed by Nikhil at 16%. Nabeel, Vishnupriya, Prerana, Prithviraj, and Tasty Teja are clustered in the mid-range with similar vote shares, while Avinash trails behind.

Why is Gautham Leading?

Gautham’s surge in popularity can be attributed to the strong support from his fans. Many believe he was unfairly judged by host Nagarjuna in a recent episode, which triggered a wave of sympathy and votes in his favor. This has solidified his position as a top contender in the house.

Week 13 Nominations

This week’s nomination task, called ‘Rangu Paduddi,’ added to the drama in the house. Gautham became a primary target after Yashmi used the ‘Big Bomb’ on him. Along with Gautham, the other nominated contestants this week are Prerana, Vishnupriya, Nikhil, Prithviraj, Tasty Teja, Avinash, and Nabeel.

-Sanyogita