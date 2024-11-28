x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
View all stories
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination

Published on November 28, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies
image
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Teaser is Rustic

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination

gautham krishna adn avinash

The latest voting results for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Week 13 have brought a surprising twist. Gautham has emerged as the frontrunner with the highest votes, while Avinash has slipped to the bottom, putting him in the danger zone this week.

Avinash in Danger Zone

Avinash, who was once safe, has now replaced Tasty Teja at the bottom of the voting list. This shift makes him the most likely contestant to face elimination. Fans and viewers are eager to see if he can bounce back or if this will mark the end of his journey in the house.

Current Voting Standings

The voting percentages for this week reveal Gautham leading with 27%, followed by Nikhil at 16%. Nabeel, Vishnupriya, Prerana, Prithviraj, and Tasty Teja are clustered in the mid-range with similar vote shares, while Avinash trails behind.

Why is Gautham Leading?

Gautham’s surge in popularity can be attributed to the strong support from his fans. Many believe he was unfairly judged by host Nagarjuna in a recent episode, which triggered a wave of sympathy and votes in his favor. This has solidified his position as a top contender in the house.

Week 13 Nominations

This week’s nomination task, called ‘Rangu Paduddi,’ added to the drama in the house. Gautham became a primary target after Yashmi used the ‘Big Bomb’ on him. Along with Gautham, the other nominated contestants this week are Prerana, Vishnupriya, Nikhil, Prithviraj, Tasty Teja, Avinash, and Nabeel.

-Sanyogita

Next Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court Previous Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
else

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies
image
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Teaser is Rustic

Latest

image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies
image
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Teaser is Rustic

Most Read

image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans

Related Articles

Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree