Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Task Turmoil Exposes Contestant Dynamics

One of the strong contestants, Prerana, turned weak today as Sanchalak. Until now, she was a strong player who interacted with everyone in a straightforward manner. However, today as a Sanchalak, she completely failed and asked for suggestions from other housemates.

While Prerana failed as Sanchalak, Yashmi and Soniya are exposing their true game spirit by supporting their clan. Seetha and Nainika remained silent.

When it came to making a decision, Prerana considered giving the benefit of the doubt based on Sekhar Basha’s suggestion.

Prerana’s confused decision-making as a failed Sanchalak creates much-wanted chaos among the housemates. No one is happy with her as she always appears confused. Rather than asserting herself, she failed as Sanchalak.

Besides this, Prithvi and Prerana had a loud verbal altercation after she disqualified him.

Even while sitting nearby, Yashmi is shown playing her game with actions and loud protests as a clan chief. Sekhar Basha’s suggestion of giving the benefit of the doubt has raised objections to Prerana. Although Yashmi’s acts are projecting a negative angle, they also demonstrate her true spirit towards the game.

Abhay, Nabeel, Nikhil, and Vishnu Priya are wasting their energy by repeating the round. Vishnu said that Prerana is showing partiality towards her team, and Nabeel felt the same, alleging that she is playing as an unfair Sanchalak.

Throughout the conversation and game, Adithya Om is surprised by Yashmi’s loud voice and actions. Even though he is silent, his looks towards Yashmi clearly show that he is shocked by her loud protests and behavior.

The task finally comes to an end with a tie between Nikhil and Abhay.

-Sanyogita