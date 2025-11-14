Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Are TRP Ratings Dropping? What Went Wrong This Season?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9, one of the most anticipated reality shows, began with expectations of strong audience engagement, thanks to Nagarjuna’s return as host. But surprisingly, the show opened to one of the lowest-rated launches in its history, raising questions on whether the season has lost its grip over viewers.

A Weak Launch: Second Lowest in Bigg Boss Telugu History

This season’s launch episode recorded just 13.7 TRP, which is the second lowest after Season 6. For comparison:

• Season 8: 18.9 (all-time highest)

• Season 4: 18.50

• Season 7: 18.10

• Season 5: 18.10

• Season 1–3: between 15 and 17

• Season 6: 8.86

Season 9’s 13.7 rating immediately indicated that audience curiosity was weaker than usual. This was initially attributed to the presence of more commoners than celebrities.

Momentum Returned Briefly Through House Content

After a slow start, the show revived itself during the next few weeks:

• Emmanuel’s comedic reels went viral.

• Suman Shetty and Sanjana struck nostalgia with 90s kids.

• The Ritu–Pavan–Kalyan equation engaged Gen Z.

• Several tasks generated organic drama and humour.

The show began gaining traction again — until a major creative decision disrupted the flow.

Firestorm Wild Card Entries: A Strategy That Backfired?

Bigg Boss introduced Firestorm wildcard entries — Ramya, Madhuri, Ayesha, Sai, Nikhil, Gaurav — hoping they would shake up the house. But the plan misfired:

• Ramya, Ayesha, Madhuri and Sai exited too quickly.

• They did not build enough audience connection or vote base.

• Their entry looked more like a buffer to extend the lifespan of existing contestants.

Instead of creating excitement, the strategy confused viewers, who felt the original housemates were being overly protected.

Accusations of Bias: The Season’s Biggest Problem?

One of the major reasons cited for TRP decline is the perceived bias in favour of certain contestants, especially Tanuja and Ritu.

Viewers point out:

• Excessive screen time for Tanuja, often nearly half the episode.

• Nagarjuna’s soft handling of Tanuja despite repeated conflicts.

• Ritu’s negative phases being overshadowed by edits focusing on wild cards.

• Bringing Bharani back after eviction created further confusion.

Many fans feel the show appears pre-decided, with Tanuja being “groomed” as the winner. This perception has reportedly hurt the credibility of the competition.

TRP Decline Reflects Viewer Fatigue

Despite solid comedy from Emmanuel and Suman, and some strong rivalry moments, the overall viewer sentiment seems to be dipping.

Reports suggest:

• Weekday episodes are showing notable drop in TRPs.

• Weekend episodes too are underperforming compared to previous seasons.

• Audience interest declines when they believe fairness is compromised.

If viewers feel the outcome is already decided, engagement naturally falls.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 had potential — strong early content, engaging personalities and humour-driven drama. But questionable creative choices, the Firestorm experiment, and perceived favouritism towards select contestants have impacted public trust. Unless the show regains neutrality and unpredictability, TRPs may continue to decline in the coming weeks.

– ZURAN