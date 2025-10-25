x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ayesha’s Exit, Emmanuel’s Comeback as Captain

Published on October 25, 2025 by swathy

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ayesha’s Exit, Emmanuel’s Comeback as Captain

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 had a mix of emotions — laughter, tears, drama, and an inspiring comeback. While one contestant had to leave due to health reasons, another reclaimed his captaincy crown with determination. Yet again, a few housemates’ behavior sparked annoyance among viewers.

Cops’ Mission Ends with a Twist

Continuing from the previous episode, Season 7 stars Arjun and Amardeep continued their “Cops Task,” hunting for gang leaders Sanjana and Madhuri. They tempted housemates by offering captaincy contender spots to anyone who revealed the leaders’ whereabouts.

Despite their efforts, no one helped them. The cops eventually found Sanjana and sent her to jail, but Madhuri managed to outsmart them and stay hidden. The segment ended on a fun note as both cops bid farewell with an energetic dance performance.

Ayesha’s Emotional Voluntary Exit

The episode took a sad turn when Bigg Boss revealed that Ayesha had contracted typhoid. The doctor advised her to leave the house for treatment. In tears, Ayesha expressed her heartbreak, telling Ramu that bad luck had followed her throughout her life.

Bigg Boss called her into the confession room, explained her health condition, and officially approved her voluntary exit. Emotional goodbyes followed as housemates wished her a speedy recovery. The scene left viewers moved.

Ritu’s Distribution Sparks Debate

Ritu decided to distribute her remaining BB money among housemates since she couldn’t become a captaincy contender. However, Pavan criticized her for not giving it to a single person — especially him — so that he could use it effectively. Ritu’s aggressive tone during the argument irritated the audience, earning negative reactions online.

Emmanuel Shines in Cap Task and Becomes Captain Again

The much-awaited Cap Task was announced to decide the new captain. Contestants including Emmanuel, Bharani, Ritu, Divya, Pavan, Thanuja, and Nikhil participated.

Emmanuel dominated every round, swiftly grabbing the cap whenever the buzzer sounded. Despite facing strong competitors like Pavan and Nikhil, he impressed everyone with his agility and focus. Each time he won, he gave the cap to Sanjana, allowing her to eliminate others strategically.

In the final round, only Emmanuel and Thanuja remained. Emmanuel once again clinched victory with ease, becoming captain for the second time. Viewers celebrated his well-deserved win, remembering how he had earlier sacrificed his captaincy for Sanjana. His dedication and consistency have made him one of the season’s most respected players.

Thanuja’s Collapse and Kalyan’s Overaction

After losing the captaincy battle, Thanuja broke down emotionally and fainted, reportedly due to exhaustion and fever. She was rushed to the medical room for treatment. Emmanuel and Kalyan both appeared emotional, but Kalyan’s dramatic overreaction — crying uncontrollably and later massaging Thanuja’s hand at midnight — left viewers cringing.

Madhuri even scolded him, saying, “Why are you crying like this? People will laugh watching this!” Netizens echoed her sentiment, accusing Kalyan of unnecessary drama and lustful behavior. Despite the criticism, Bigg Boss makers surprisingly continued giving him screen time, which irked many fans.

Overall, the episode packed emotion, energy, and controversy. Ayesha’s exit left a void, Emmanuel’s victory brought joy, and Kalyan’s antics stirred debate. With tensions rising and relationships shifting, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 continues to keep the audience talking — for better or worse.

