Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Bharani team tops after Dance and Pyramid Tasks

The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and strategy in the latest episode. From Sanjana’s elimination to Ritu’s emotional breakdown, every task tested the contestants’ patience and physical endurance, leaving the audience hooked to every twist.

Ritu and Sanjana Mock Captain Ramu

Despite being in the danger zone, Ritu and Sanjana were seen enjoying main house privileges, which didn’t go unnoticed. When Captain Ramu asked them to move out, the duo hilariously imitated his viral song “Ranu Mumbai Ki,” leaving everyone in splits. Their playful attitude brought light-hearted moments amidst ongoing tensions in the house.

Entertainment Task: Music, Confusion, and Heated Arguments

The housemates were next given an “Entertainment Task,” where contestants had to dance when the music played and then pass through a hole. Whichever team succeeded would win the round.

In the first round, Kalyan emerged as the winner after a tough competition with Srija. However, confusion arose regarding the winner’s decision, sparking arguments between contestants and the Sanchalaks. Subsequent rounds saw Divya, Pawan, and Suman securing victories.

After all rounds, the team of Bharani and Divya topped the leaderboard and were granted a powerful privilege — the right to eliminate one of the bottom two teams: Sanjana-Flora or Suman-Srija.

Bharani and Divya’s Strategic Elimination Decision

The elimination power sparked intense debate between Bharani and Divya. Divya wanted to eliminate Suman’s team, while Bharani chose to think ahead strategically. Believing Sanjana and Flora could become strong future competitors, Bharani decided to eliminate them instead.

Sanjana was heartbroken by the decision. She expressed her disappointment, recalling that despite scoring 100 points in the previous balloons task, the cancellation of that round cost them their advantage. Overwhelmed with emotion, she revealed she wasn’t comfortable with physical challenges as she had delivered a baby just five months ago. She also alleged that Bharani’s decision was influenced by Divya, leading to a teary moment in the house.

Pyramid Task: Team Efforts and Emotional Moments

The next challenge — the Pyramid Task — tested both skill and teamwork. Contestants had to build a six-layer pyramid made of glasses on a moving platform. Kalyan and Thanuja finished first, Bharani’s team came second, and Ritu and Pawan finished last. Ritu broke down in tears, blaming herself for the team’s loss.

With this round, Bharani’s team maintained their top spot and safely returned to the main house. From the second team, only one contestant could join — and Thanuja selflessly sacrificed her spot for Kalyan.

The episode perfectly balanced drama, strategy, and emotional depth. Sanjana’s emotional exit, Ritu’s tears, and Thanuja’s sacrifice showcased the human side of the game. As alliances shift and rivalries grow, fans are eagerly waiting to see how these moments shape the coming episodes inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house.