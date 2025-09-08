Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Day 1: Housemates Step Inside and the Fun Begins

The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ranarangam kicked off in style with Nagarjuna welcoming the audience and setting the stage for what promises to be a season full of drama, entertainment, and emotions. The premiere started with camaraderie between Bigg Boss and the host, immediately grabbing viewers’ attention. Soon after, Nagarjuna interacted with the 13 finalists from Agni Pareeksha, teasing the audience about who among them would eventually make it into the Bigg Boss house.

Thanuja Gowda – The First Entrant

The first contestant to enter the house was TV actress Thanuja Gowda (Mudda Mandaram fame). Though her Telugu wasn’t fluent, she impressed the audience with her confidence and expressive personality. She also treated viewers to a scintillating dance performance, winning hearts with her charm and grace.

Asha Saini aka Flora Saini– Glamour with a Heartbreaking Past

Next to step in was Asha Saini, who revealed her original name is Flora Saini, but the makers of her debut film changed it without her knowledge. She shared a tragic flashback about domestic violence in a past relationship. The 46-year-old ‘Lux Papa’ reminded everyone that she has acted in more than 150 movies.

Army Kalyan – The Confident Commoner

The first commoner to join was Army Kalyan, a standout from Agni Pareeksha. He looked calm and confident while interacting with Nagarjuna and the celebrity contestants, showing that he can hold his own in the Bigg Boss house.

Immanuel – The Fun Mimicry King

Immanuel followed, and an AV highlighted his humble beginnings and humorous personality. He entertained the audience with perfect mimicry of Chiranjeevi and Vijay Devarakonda, making his entry one of the lively events of the evening.

Srashti Verma – Dance and Boldness

Choreographer Srashti Verma entered next. She showcased her dancing skills and indirectly addressed her recent controversy, encouraging girls to be brave and stand up for themselves. Her confident presence set the tone for fearless gameplay.

Harish – The Controversial Commoner

Harish, another commoner, entered in the judge category. Fans couldn’t miss the irony—he had a heated altercation with Bindu Madhavi during Agni Pareeksha, yet she is the one who sent him into the house today.

Ritu Chowdary – Glamorous and Entertaining

Next was Ritu Chowdary, who entertained the audience with a lively performance of the Bala Krishna hit song “Dabidi Dibidi”. She also revealed her original name is Divya but changed it because it was too common, hinting at her desire to stand out in the house.

Bharani Shankar – The TV Villain with a Heart

TV Serial actor Bharani Shankar entered next. He explained how people are scared to approach him because of his negative roles on screen. Initially, he walked out after Bigg Boss denied his request to carry a personal locket, but later Nagarjuna convinced him to join, adding an interesting twist to his entry.

Demon Pawan – Anime Fan Turns Housemate

Demon Pawan revealed that he added the word “Demon” to his name inspired by his love for Japanese anime. His quirky personality and unique energy promise to create memorable moments inside the house.

Sanjana (Archana) – Fighting for Acceptance

Bujjigadu heroine Sanjana, also known as Archana, candidly spoke about a recent legal case against her and the torture she faced. Despite being legally cleared, some people still doubt her. The mother of two stated that her goal in the house is clear—to win hearts and prove her true character.

Ramu Rathod – The Folk Sensation

Folk musician Ramu Rathod made a grand entry with a live performance of his viral song Ranu Mumbai Ki Ranu. He also spoke about how the lockdown changed his life and revealed that the song has racked up almost 560 million views, making him a crowd favorite instantly.

Srija Dammu – Bold Jury Choice

Commoner Srija Dammu entered the house as a jury pick by Navdeep, despite their earlier arguments during Agni Pareeksha. Navdeep praised her bravery, spontaneity, and strong personality.

Suman Shetty – The Comedian Returns

Finally, the celebrity comedian Suman Shetty joined. He explained that he has been busy in other industries like Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri films, acting in over 300 movies. Bigg Boss 9 marks his “second innings” in Telugu entertainment.

Priya – The Aspiring Doctor

Commoner Priya, who entered the house through voting, revealed she is a doctor by profession but always aspired to become an actress. Her calm and grounded personality adds a fresh dimension to the house.

Manish Maryada – The “Loser” Turned Fighter

Manish Maryada, handpicked by Agni Pareeksha hostess and judge Sreemukhi, entered the house next. Despite being labeled a “loser” during the pre-show, he is determined to prove himself and stir up some drama

The House Twist – Main vs. Out House

In a surprising revelation, Nagarjuna informed the housemates that there are two houses this season:

The Main House, with all facilities, will be reserved for commoners who earned their spot through Agni Pareeksha.

The Out House, with no facilities, will be where all the celebrities stay initially.

This twist sets the stage for an intriguing battle of comfort versus fame, strategy versus raw talent, promising drama from the very first day.

