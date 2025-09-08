x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
View all stories
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: DAY 2: Chaos Continues as Harish and Srija Act Like Owners

Published on September 8, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: DAY 2: Chaos Continues as Harish and Srija Act Like Owners
image
Photos: Mirai Pre Release Event
image
Kajal Aggarwal Clarifies on Rumors
image
Annapurna Studios Lines up a Series of Projects
image
Trending News Today

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: DAY 2: Chaos Continues as Harish and Srija Act Like Owners

The much-talked-about Agnipariksha contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are bringing chaos into the house. The September 8th episode marked the second day without any special tasks, but the tension and confusion remained at an all-time high. Instead of settling down, some commoners, Harish and Srija, continue to act as if they are the real owners of the Bigg Boss Telugu house.

Celebrities are now being called “tenants” and are suffering badly during this owners-tenants phase. They even struggled to sleep due to the lack of air conditioning and were forced to follow strict rules. The whole situation became chaotic and unfair.

Regarding the distribution of tasks from owners to tenants, Kalyan appreciated Flora for her dedication in managing the house during the task. Harish took charge of cleaning and seemed satisfied with Emmanuel’s work, though he also added Sashti to help out. Pawan continued assigning Rithu to do the dishes. Srija got the option to select someone for washing clothes and chose Ramu.

Priya changed her team setup by selecting Bharani and Tanuja as cooks for the house. She clearly said that her team’s job was only to cook, not to clean the kitchen slab. Emmanuel was asked to clean the floor. Maryada Manish and Harish started arguing about work distribution. Harish took full responsibility for cleaning, but Srija unnecessarily interfered and wondered why the cleaning staff weren’t responsible for cleaning the kitchen and dining table.

Harish and Srija are acting like real owners. They continue to control the tenants, deciding who eats and who doesn’t. In fact, the tenants were told to leave the main house and were not even allowed to eat properly. Harish stopped eating in solidarity with Emmanuel and Sashti, who also refused food from Bigg Boss.

Tenants now need to take permission from the owners to enter the house or to get food. It is important to remember that Harish is also a contestant, not a real owner. His attitude of acting like a boss is causing unnecessary discomfort. Srija’s over-involvement with tenants is becoming irritating as well.

Bigg Boss is meant to be a platform for personal growth, not a power game or a chance for contestants to show off. Harish and Srija should stop being over-smart and acting like they are above the rules. Viewers are beginning to wonder whether their behaviour is for the game’s sake or just to create drama.

Harish is perfect when it comes to creating unnecessary drama, but he clearly lacks respect for Bigg Boss. Both he and Srija should be warned soon, or the house risks turning into a complete clown show.

Today, in the live episode, tenants were finally seen eating. However, tensions flared up once more when Harish had a fight with Sanjana over cleaning her comb.

Previous Photos: Mirai Pre Release Event
else

TRENDING

image
Kajal Aggarwal Clarifies on Rumors
image
Annapurna Studios Lines up a Series of Projects
image
Sharwanand Mounting Pressure on his Makers

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: DAY 2: Chaos Continues as Harish and Srija Act Like Owners
image
Photos: Mirai Pre Release Event
image
Kajal Aggarwal Clarifies on Rumors
image
Annapurna Studios Lines up a Series of Projects
image
Trending News Today

Most Read

image
Why Does Revanth Reddy Always Have to Speak for Himself?
image
Veep Election: No Surprises or Shocks in store
image
KTR’s Sharp Response: Defending Kaleshwaram’s Glory

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025