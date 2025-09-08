Bigg Boss Telugu 9: DAY 2: Chaos Continues as Harish and Srija Act Like Owners

The much-talked-about Agnipariksha contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are bringing chaos into the house. The September 8th episode marked the second day without any special tasks, but the tension and confusion remained at an all-time high. Instead of settling down, some commoners, Harish and Srija, continue to act as if they are the real owners of the Bigg Boss Telugu house.

Celebrities are now being called “tenants” and are suffering badly during this owners-tenants phase. They even struggled to sleep due to the lack of air conditioning and were forced to follow strict rules. The whole situation became chaotic and unfair.

Regarding the distribution of tasks from owners to tenants, Kalyan appreciated Flora for her dedication in managing the house during the task. Harish took charge of cleaning and seemed satisfied with Emmanuel’s work, though he also added Sashti to help out. Pawan continued assigning Rithu to do the dishes. Srija got the option to select someone for washing clothes and chose Ramu.

Priya changed her team setup by selecting Bharani and Tanuja as cooks for the house. She clearly said that her team’s job was only to cook, not to clean the kitchen slab. Emmanuel was asked to clean the floor. Maryada Manish and Harish started arguing about work distribution. Harish took full responsibility for cleaning, but Srija unnecessarily interfered and wondered why the cleaning staff weren’t responsible for cleaning the kitchen and dining table.

Harish and Srija are acting like real owners. They continue to control the tenants, deciding who eats and who doesn’t. In fact, the tenants were told to leave the main house and were not even allowed to eat properly. Harish stopped eating in solidarity with Emmanuel and Sashti, who also refused food from Bigg Boss.

Tenants now need to take permission from the owners to enter the house or to get food. It is important to remember that Harish is also a contestant, not a real owner. His attitude of acting like a boss is causing unnecessary discomfort. Srija’s over-involvement with tenants is becoming irritating as well.

Bigg Boss is meant to be a platform for personal growth, not a power game or a chance for contestants to show off. Harish and Srija should stop being over-smart and acting like they are above the rules. Viewers are beginning to wonder whether their behaviour is for the game’s sake or just to create drama.

Harish is perfect when it comes to creating unnecessary drama, but he clearly lacks respect for Bigg Boss. Both he and Srija should be warned soon, or the house risks turning into a complete clown show.

Today, in the live episode, tenants were finally seen eating. However, tensions flared up once more when Harish had a fight with Sanjana over cleaning her comb.