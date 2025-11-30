Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Day 83: High Drama and a Game-Changing Stand by Sanjana

Day 83 in the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house turned out to be one of the most explosive episodes of the season. What began as a simple promotional task spiraled into multiple confrontations, a fiery debate led by host Nagarjuna, and a bold stand by Sanjana that has now become a major talking point among viewers.

Tanuja’s Increasingly Irritating Behaviour

The episode opened with a brand promotion task, but Tanuja once again turned a routine activity into a battleground. She argued fiercely with Bharani and Divya, frustrating the house and viewers alike. Once seen as an adorable and composed contestant during the initial weeks, Tanuja has now slipped into a pattern of constant irritation, nagging and unnecessary provocation.

Soon after, another argument erupted between Pavan and Ritu, further escalating the tense atmosphere before the weekend review.

Nagarjuna Appreciates Kalyan, Consoles Bharani

Host Nagarjuna praised Kalyan for becoming the last captain of the season, acknowledging his strong performance in the decisive captaincy task. He also consoled Bharani, the only contestant who never secured the captaincy this season, assuring him that his journey still carried impact.

Sanjana vs Ritu: The Week’s Most Explosive Debate

The central focus of the weekend episode was the heated clash between Sanjana and Ritu. Sanjana earlier remarked that it was uncomfortable to watch Pavan and Ritu spend the entire night together on the same bed. This sparked widespread criticism from the housemates, most of whom felt Sanjana’s wording was inappropriate, even if her observation held some truth.

Sanjana defended herself firmly, stating that she never used abusive language and merely expressed what she saw. “I stand by my words. I am not comfortable with their behaviour,” she said. Ritu broke down during the discussion, and Nagarjuna accused Sanjana of character assassination. Sanjana maintained she only spoke her perception.

Gates Open for Sanjana: A Moment of Defiance

Bigg Boss opened the main gate, implying Sanjana could exit if she felt uncomfortable. The expectation was that she would apologise and retract her statement. Instead, Sanjana declared that she would not stay in the house under the mercy of others.

Nagarjuna then shifted the decision to Bharani, Immanuel, Ritu and Tanuja—the same contestants who previously saved her. They decided she could remain if she apologised. Sanjana refused, stating that she would not stay in a house where she cannot express her opinion.

Scene Reverse: Nagarjuna Urges Her to Stay

In a rare moment, Nagarjuna insisted that she remain in the house, warning that leaving now would leave a permanent stain on her journey. Sanjana agreed only to apologise to the audience for hurting the decorum of the house, but maintained her stand. Her dignified refusal to stay under conditions imposed by others won widespread applause online.

Nagarjuna’s Soft Approach Toward Pavan and Kalyan Raises Questions

Nagarjuna questioned Pavan for grabbing Kalyan’s throat during the nominations fight. However, after hearing Pavan’s explanation, he downplayed the seriousness of the act. Viewers felt this soft treatment sharply contrasted with his aggressive handling of Sanjana.

Similarly, Kalyan’s harsh language received only mild reprimand, leaving audiences questioning the inconsistency.

Day 83 delivered a defining moment as Sanjana stood her ground with composure and self-respect. While her comments sparked controversy, her refusal to bow to pressure has turned the narrative in her favour. The episode also highlighted shifting power equations, rising biases and increasing viewer scrutiny as the season enters its final stretch.