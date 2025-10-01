Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Dice Rolls, Clashes, and Nominations Stir the House

The nomination process in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 took an interesting turn this week with a Ludo-inspired dice game, adding strategy, luck, and plenty of drama. From heated arguments to unexpected solidarities, the rolling dice kept housemates on their toes while viewers enjoyed a gripping episode.

Dice Game Begins

Bigg Boss introduced four team leads: Bharani, Suman, Thanuja, and Kalyan, with Pawan playing the role of Sanchalak. His special power was to roll the dice and call contestants of his choice. Depending on the number rolled, contestants moved pawns in a ludo-like setup. Once a nomination chance appeared, the chosen contestant had to pick a team to face off in a task. The losing team would see one of its members nominated by the winners.

First Round: Thanuja vs Suman

The first match was between Thanuja’s team and Suman’s team. After an intense tussle, Suman’s team emerged victorious and nominated Ritu from Thanuja’s side. Ritu didn’t take it lightly and strongly defended herself, even arguing directly with Suman for what she called an “unfair” decision.

Bharani Strikes, Flora in Danger

In the next round, Bharani’s team defeated Suman’s team. As per the rules, they had to nominate one player from Suman’s side and chose Flora. Unlike Ritu, Flora gracefully accepted the decision without argument.

Sanjana’s Argument Turns Personal

The dice gave Suman’s team another shot, and this time they nominated Sanjana, citing her disruption of harmony in the house. While defending herself, Sanjana crossed a line by ridiculing Ramu’s humble background. This remark struck a chord, leading to Ritu and Hareesh openly supporting Ramu. What could have been a simple nomination spiraled into one of the evening’s most heated debates.

Ritu’s Retaliation and New Conflicts

Later, Thanuja’s team got their turn, and Ritu immediately nominated Srija, framing it as retaliation for past arguments.

Soon after, Flora used her chance to nominate Hareesh, giving detailed reasons about his personal targeting of her. Hareesh shot back, saying he didn’t need her friendship. This sparked another fire when Thanuja jumped in, clashing fiercely with Hareesh over food-related concerns.

Srija Targets Divya

Finally, Srija nominated Divya, officially giving strategic reasons. However, many housemates speculated that Srija’s true intent was to include a perceived weak contestant in the list to increase her own survival chances.

This week’s nomination process proved that luck and strategy can be equally dangerous. Srija, Hareesh and Divya are in danger zone as of now.