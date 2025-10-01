x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
View all stories
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Dice Rolls, Clashes, and Nominations Stir the House

Published on October 1, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
September 2025: Best Month for Telugu Cinema
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Dice Rolls, Clashes, and Nominations Stir the House
image
Shocker: Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres Canceled
image
Telugu Stars Support: Big Boost For Kantara
image
Vishnu Vishal’s Aaryan Teaser: Utterly Unpredictable

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Dice Rolls, Clashes, and Nominations Stir the House

The nomination process in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 took an interesting turn this week with a Ludo-inspired dice game, adding strategy, luck, and plenty of drama. From heated arguments to unexpected solidarities, the rolling dice kept housemates on their toes while viewers enjoyed a gripping episode.

Dice Game Begins

Bigg Boss introduced four team leads: Bharani, Suman, Thanuja, and Kalyan, with Pawan playing the role of Sanchalak. His special power was to roll the dice and call contestants of his choice. Depending on the number rolled, contestants moved pawns in a ludo-like setup. Once a nomination chance appeared, the chosen contestant had to pick a team to face off in a task. The losing team would see one of its members nominated by the winners.

First Round: Thanuja vs Suman

The first match was between Thanuja’s team and Suman’s team. After an intense tussle, Suman’s team emerged victorious and nominated Ritu from Thanuja’s side. Ritu didn’t take it lightly and strongly defended herself, even arguing directly with Suman for what she called an “unfair” decision.

Bharani Strikes, Flora in Danger

In the next round, Bharani’s team defeated Suman’s team. As per the rules, they had to nominate one player from Suman’s side and chose Flora. Unlike Ritu, Flora gracefully accepted the decision without argument.

Sanjana’s Argument Turns Personal

The dice gave Suman’s team another shot, and this time they nominated Sanjana, citing her disruption of harmony in the house. While defending herself, Sanjana crossed a line by ridiculing Ramu’s humble background. This remark struck a chord, leading to Ritu and Hareesh openly supporting Ramu. What could have been a simple nomination spiraled into one of the evening’s most heated debates.

Ritu’s Retaliation and New Conflicts

Later, Thanuja’s team got their turn, and Ritu immediately nominated Srija, framing it as retaliation for past arguments.

Soon after, Flora used her chance to nominate Hareesh, giving detailed reasons about his personal targeting of her. Hareesh shot back, saying he didn’t need her friendship. This sparked another fire when Thanuja jumped in, clashing fiercely with Hareesh over food-related concerns.

Srija Targets Divya

Finally, Srija nominated Divya, officially giving strategic reasons. However, many housemates speculated that Srija’s true intent was to include a perceived weak contestant in the list to increase her own survival chances.

This week’s nomination process proved that luck and strategy can be equally dangerous. Srija, Hareesh and Divya are in danger zone as of now.

Next September 2025: Best Month for Telugu Cinema Previous Shocker: Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres Canceled
else

TRENDING

image
September 2025: Best Month for Telugu Cinema
image
Shocker: Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres Canceled
image
Telugu Stars Support: Big Boost For Kantara

Latest

image
September 2025: Best Month for Telugu Cinema
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Dice Rolls, Clashes, and Nominations Stir the House
image
Shocker: Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres Canceled
image
Telugu Stars Support: Big Boost For Kantara
image
Vishnu Vishal’s Aaryan Teaser: Utterly Unpredictable

Most Read

image
Dasara Bonanza for Small Contractors in Andhra Pradesh
image
Vijay breaks silence over stampede
image
Trump shocks film industry, slaps heavy tariffs

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look