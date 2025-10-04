x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Egg Controversy and Captaincy Drama Rock the House

Published on October 4, 2025 by swathy

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Egg Controversy and Captaincy Drama Rock the House

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 continued its streak of drama-filled episodes with mischief, accusations, and an intense captaincy battle. From Sanjana’s egg controversy to the high-voltage umbrella stand task, the house witnessed heated arguments, shifting loyalties, and emotional fallout.

Sanjana’s Egg Mischief

The day began on a mischievous note with Sanjana and Flora plotting to steal the remaining eggs in the house. Later, Sanjana secretly ate seven boiled eggs without informing anyone. During lunch, the kitchen team realized that eggs were missing and began searching.

Though many housemates suspected Sanjana, she firmly denied, claiming she had eaten just one. Immanuel remarked that there was a “strong egg smell” around her, while Hareesh openly stated he suspected her. Srija, meanwhile, advised Flora not to become Sanjana’s “assistant,” cautioning her against blindly following her mischief.

This lighthearted prank quickly turned into a full-blown controversy, leaving the house divided on whether Sanjana was guilty.

Captaincy Task Announcement

The focus soon shifted to the captaincy race, featuring Ramu, Ritu, Kalyan, and Immanuel as contenders. The task involved both contenders and non-contenders, raising the stakes for everyone in the house.

Non-contenders had to rush to press a buzzer when the music played. The winner would earn the power to eliminate one contender from the race. To save themselves, contenders had to move an umbrella stand into a blue box, while others either defended or blocked depending on alliances.

Before the task began, contenders lobbied housemates for support. Bharani bluntly told Immanuel that backing him would only make Sanjana a “pseudo captain,” hinting at her influence over him.

Eliminations and Tensions

The game kicked off with Demon Pawan winning the buzzer. He chose to eliminate Kalyan, later blaming the decision on Ritu’s advice. Kalyan avoided eye contact with Pawan, frustrated by the betrayal, and later confronted Ritu for allegedly influencing the move.

Next, Srija won the buzzer and eliminated Immanuel, who accepted the decision gracefully without much argument.

This set up a tense showdown between Ramu and Ritu. Bharani won the buzzer and eliminated Ritu, though not before she engaged in a fierce struggle with Ramu, both refusing to give up until the very end.

Ramu Becomes Captain

With Ritu’s elimination, Ramu was crowned the new captain of the house. However, celebrations were short-lived as housemates continued to argue over strategies, betrayals, and shifting loyalties from the task.

From Sanjana’s mischievous egg stunt to the nail-biting captaincy task, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 delivered another day of non-stop drama. With Ramu now holding the captain’s chair, viewers can expect fresh conflicts, alliances, and fireworks in the coming days.

