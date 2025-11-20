Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Family Week Brings Laughter, Tears and Energetic Mothers

Family Week continued on Bigg Boss Telugu 9, bringing a perfect mix of emotions, laughter, mischief and heartwarming reunions. Before welcoming families, Bigg Boss lightened the mood with a fun “Freeze–Rewind–Release–Fast Forward” session where housemates hilariously pranked one another. But the real emotional waves began when the families stepped inside.

Freeze Fun Before the Tears

Bigg Boss froze the boys first, and the girls wasted no time — they applied lipstick, blush and full glam makeup on them. When the girls were frozen later, the boys took revenge by drawing moustaches and beards. This created a cheerful atmosphere before the emotional storm.

Pavan’s Mother Moves the House

Pavan’s mother entered while everyone was frozen. She fed sweets to all. Emmanuel praised Pavan’s cooking, saying they had been eating his delicious food for 70 days. Pavan broke down while asking about his father’s health. His mother comforted him, saying his father was improving and watching him every day.

Pavan emotionally shared that only Ritu supported him in the house, and his mother agreed. He also asked if the family felt bad about a recent incident during a task. His mother honestly said she felt hurt seeing him get pushed and kneeling down, but reassured him that they understood the situation.

The moment turned funny when housemates asked when Pavan’s marriage would happen. His mother teased, “Now he has too many lady fans!”

Sanjana’s Emotional High Point

Because Sanjana lost her Family Week privilege, Bigg Boss offered her a twist — she could request time from other housemates but only up to 30 minutes total.

Emmanuel immediately donated 15 minutes from his 45-minute slot. Kalyan offered 5 minutes, but she took only one.

When her husband and children walked in, Sanjana burst into tears. Seeing her daughter, she said, “She looks just like me.” Her son quickly bonded with Emmanuel, who carried him around the house, melting everyone’s hearts. Sanjana nervously asked her husband whether she was behaving angrily in the show. He joked, “Not at all — in fact, we’re shocked seeing you so calm!”

Divya’s Mother Becomes the Star

Divya’s mother entered like a firecracker — energetic, funny, and warm. She cracked jokes, teased housemates, and entertained the entire house with her humour. She jokingly said she wanted to “adopt” Kalyan, imitated Suman, made fun of Ritu–Pavan’s love track, and affectionately called Tanuja “a naughty daughter.”

Her bond with Bharani was emotional as she revealed he resembled her late brother. She danced well too. Housemates enjoyed her so much that they joked Bigg Boss should “swap Divya and her mother.”

Family Week continued with powerful emotional moments, bonding, and heartfelt reunions. From Pavan’s touching mother-son moment to Sanjana’s tearful reunion and Divya’s mother’s explosive humour, the episode delivered everything — laughter, warmth, and soul-stirring emotions. This week promises to remain one of the most memorable phases of the season.