Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Fierce Battles, Funny Moments, and a Dramatic Injury

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 was a rollercoaster of emotions, strategy, and laughter. With Bharani and Srija fighting for their permanent re-entry into the house, the competition reached new heights. From intense physical challenges to hilarious comic relief, the episode had everything — drama, disputes, and a touch of humor.

Bharani vs. Srija: Team Selection and Strategy

Bigg Boss announced that Bharani and Srija must go through a series of tasks to determine who would stay as a permanent contestant. Both contestants immediately began lobbying for strong players to join their teams. The house turned into a mini political ground as alliances formed and loyalties were tested.

Sanchalak Clash: Confusion and Bias Allegations

The first task required each team to build a seven-storey tower inside a marked square using large, round mattress-like plates. Suman and Kalyan acted as Sanchalaks (referees). However, chaos erupted when both were accused of favoritism — Kalyan favoring Srija’s team and Suman leaning toward Bharani’s.

Srija’s tower was taller but mostly outside the square, while Bharani’s was shorter yet mostly inside. Suman declared Bharani’s team the winner, citing the rules, while Kalyan insisted Srija’s tower deserved victory for its height. As they failed to agree, Bigg Boss dismissed both and asked Bharani and Srija to jointly choose one final judge. They picked Madhuri, who — despite her rivalry with Srija — declared Srija’s team the winner, surprising everyone.

Fierce Fight and Bharani’s Injury

The second round turned intense and physical. During a heated moment, Pavan pushed Bharani into the swimming pool, leading to a serious injury. Bigg Boss immediately called for medical help, and after a doctor’s inspection, Bharani was temporarily taken out of the house for treatment. The shocking incident left housemates worried and tense.

Chain of Fights in the House

Tensions didn’t stop there. Tanuja and Madhuri had a kitchen fight, with Madhuri accusing Tanuja of targeting her for not supporting Bharani. Later, Tanuja and Pavan argued, followed by a Divya–Gaurav spat over tea. Even Sanjana got involved in a food portion argument with Tanuja, eventually leaving her meal midway. As usual, Emmanuel played peacemaker but jokingly admitted that ever since he became captain, the fights have only multiplied.

Comic Relief: Suman and Emmanuel’s Skit

Amidst all the chaos, Suman and Emmanuel performed a hilarious skit that lightened the mood. Suman praised each housemate diplomatically, while Emmanuel comically revealed his “true thoughts,” giving exaggerated and opposite opinions. The house erupted in laughter.

The episode concluded with Bharani’s return to the house after medical observation, reassuring fans. Between serious clashes, physical injuries, and moments of comedy, this episode perfectly reflected the unpredictable spirit of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.