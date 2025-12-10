x
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Fights, Fun and Fan Fury Mark a Dramatic Episode

Published on December 10, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Fights, Fun and Fan Fury Mark a Dramatic Episode

With the finale fast approaching, tensions are peaking inside the Bigg Boss house. The latest episode delivered a mix of humour, strategy, shock, and controversy, leaving viewers sharply divided over perceived unfairness and shifting alliances.

Sanjana Receives a Secret Task

Sanjana, who has been confined to the Bigg Boss jail, was assigned a secret mission: she had to leave the jail room three times without allowing anyone to suspect a task was underway.

She executed this brilliantly by giving captain Bharani different believable excuses each time. First, she said the jail washroom was unclean. Later, she claimed she had back pain, and finally, she pretended to feel nauseated. Bigg Boss rewarded her successful completion of the task by releasing her from jail and awarding her 20 points on the leaderboard.

Her unexpected jump of 20 points surprised and confused the housemates, particularly those fighting hard to maintain their scores.

Balance and Patience Task

The next challenge tested both focus and steady movement. Contestants had to balance small pots on a trolley and navigate through a rugged track.

Immanuel delivered a dominant performance, completing the task first, strengthening his position on the leaderboard. Captain Bharani, however, lagged behind and finished last. After this round, Emmanuel emerged as the clear frontrunner.

Another Blow to Sanjana Sparks Outrage

In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss announced that the upcoming game would exclude one housemate, and the contestants themselves had to choose who would sit out.

Initially, several housemates leaned toward eliminating Emanuel from the round, since he held the highest score. However, lobbying, whispering, emotional appeals, and strategic manipulation quickly began.

A disagreement between Emanuel and Sanjana turned the situation upside down. Angered by the argument, Sanjana switched her decision from Pavan to Emanuel. Seeing this shift, both Tanuja and Pavan changed their stance as well — but instead of removing Emanuel, they turned the vote against Sanjana.

This triggered an emotional outburst from Sanjana, who reminded them that she had already been unfairly handed a zero box in the previous task. She accused the house of continuously targeting her.

Ultimately, captain Kalyan announced that Sanjana would be the contestant removed from the next task, leaving viewers furious over the perceived bias.

Emanuel Gets a Vote Appeal Opportunity

As the top two scorers, Emanuel and Pavan were given an exclusive opportunity to speak directly to a select group of Bigg Boss audience members. After interacting with both, the group unanimously chose Emanuel for a vote-appeal message.

Emanuel reminded viewers that he was a three-time captain and had won numerous tasks. He appealed to the public to support him and make an entertainer like him the winner of the season.

The episode highlighted escalating tensions, shifting loyalties, strategic betrayals, and emotional upheavals. With Sanjana bearing the brunt of contentious decisions and Emanuel strengthening his fan base, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is racing toward an explosive finish.

