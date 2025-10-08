Bigg Boss Telugu 9: “Firestorm” Tasks & Wild Card Twist

After the nomination day filled with fiery arguments and competitions, the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house finally opened on a lighter note. But just when the contestants began to relax, Bigg Boss dropped yet another twist — a “fire storm” of wild card entries and high-stakes challenges that could change the game completely.

A Playful Start to the Day

The morning began with laughter and light teasing in the Bigg Boss house. Sanjana, as punishment for stealing eggs earlier, was assigned dishwashing duty. She dramatically pretended to cry about how a “business-class traveler” like her had now been reduced to washing utensils — leaving everyone in splits.

Meanwhile, Thanuja was seen reciting impromptu poetry about Immanuel, adding a flirty twist to the conversation. Other housemates joined in the fun, sharing who they’d like to meet once they’re out of the house. The friendly chatter offered a brief break from the week’s tension — but it didn’t last long.

Danger Zone: The Firestorm Twist

Bigg Boss soon announced a massive twist — a “fire storm” in the form of upcoming wild card entries. Every contestant currently in nominations would be considered in the danger zone and had to face intense challenges to earn points. These points would determine their survival and immunity from the looming eliminations. The house, once filled with laughter, immediately shifted to a more competitive vibe.

Sand Weight Task: Strength Meets Strategy

The first challenge of the “fire storm” week was the Sand Weight Task, played in pairs. The pairs were:

• Sanjana & Flora

• Kalyan & Thanuja

• Ritu & Pawan

• Suman & Srija

• Bharani & Divya

Immanuel and Ramu took charge as Sanchalak (referee). However, their decision to eliminate Kalyan stirred controversy among the housemates. During the task, Bharani injured his shoulder again but still tried to continue.

In the end, instead of declaring one winning pair, Bigg Boss allotted points to each team based on their performance. When the leaderboard was revealed, Immanuel lightened the mood by reading out scores in a hilarious “corporate college ad” tone — a parody that had everyone laughing.

Balloon Task Turns Chaotic

The second challenge required contestants to blow balloons and place them in boxes guarded by their teammates with needle masks. The goal was to protect as many balloons as possible. However, chaos erupted when Ritu and Pawan allegedly played foul. Arguments broke out, and most contestants were accused of cheating.

Bigg Boss intervened, canceling the task entirely and slashing points by half for the teams caught playing foul. He sternly reprimanded everyone, reminding them that fair play is crucial in the Bigg Boss house. The housemates apologized sincerely, realizing how their actions might affect their standings.

What began as a fun-filled morning quickly turned into a battle of survival in the Bigg Boss house. With wild card entries about to shake things up and contestants scrambling to earn points, the “fire storm” week promises major drama, unexpected alliances, and intense emotional clashes ahead.