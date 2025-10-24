Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Flag Fight, Cops Entry, and Average Episode Overall

After a slow previous episode, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 picked up pace with some energetic tasks, muddy fights, and a few light-hearted moments. The house saw intense competition, emotional outbursts, and comic relief — all packed into one episode that still ended up feeling just average overall.

Flag Fight: Mud, Money, and Mayhem

Bigg Boss introduced a new physical task titled Flag Fight for contestants to earn BB cash. Two physically strong contestants from each gang had to enter a mud-filled arena and collect as many team-colored flags as possible.

Before the task began, Madhuri and Thanuja tried to strategically bribe Nikhil from Sanjana’s gang, offering him more money if he switched sides. However, Nikhil didn’t fall for it, and Sanjana’s team entered the battleground with full confidence.

The fight between Pavan and Gaurav (Sanjana team) and Kalyan and Emmanuel (Madhuri team) was fierce, slippery, and full of energy. After an intense face-off, Pavan and Gaurav emerged victorious, securing ₹5000 BB cash for Sanjana’s team.

Kitchen Chaos: Sanjana vs Divya

Post-task, tensions flared again — this time in the kitchen. Sanjana pointed out that Divya didn’t clean the trash, but Divya retorted that it would be taken care of soon. The issue blew up when Sanjana went ahead and cleared it herself, prompting others to question why she was doing work that wasn’t her responsibility. The house turned chaotic for a while before things cooled down.

Water Spray Challenge

Next came a fun task: contestants had to fill their mouths with water and spray it into a bucket placed at a distance. One player from each team participated in each round, and the team with more water collected would win.

Despite the silliness of the task, it brought laughter and chaos, with contestants struggling to aim correctly. Sanjana’s team once again won, adding another victory to their streak. At the end of all money-based rounds, Ramu and Ramya had zero BB cash, officially taking them out of the captaincy race.

Ritu–Pavan Irritating Drama & Emmanuel’s Comic Commentary

A small misunderstanding between Ritu and Pavan turned into a mini soap opera, with Ritu apologizing and Pavan ignoring her. Their repetitive argument became irritating — until Emmanuel’s hilarious imitation of veteran actor Nuthan Prasad’s Neralu Ghoralu commentary style lightened the mood. It was easily one of the funniest moments of the episode.

Cops Take Over the Bigg Boss House

Adding a surprise twist, Bigg Boss brought in Arjun and Amardeep from Season 7, dressed as cops. Their mission: arrest gang leaders Sanjana and Madhuri. The house turned into a fun hide-and-seek battlefield as both leaders disguised themselves and hid in various spots.

Arjun and Amardeep searched every corner, even trying to bribe housemates by offering them a chance to become captaincy contenders. Despite the mischief and misleading tactics from contestants, the cops eventually caught both leaders, wrapping up the fun segment.

While today’s Bigg Boss Telugu 9 episode was definitely an improvement over yesterday’s dull one, it still lacked spark. The Flag Fight brought energy, the Cops Entry added humor, but overall, the momentum was uneven. Viewers are now hoping for a stronger, high-voltage episode to bring the season back to form.