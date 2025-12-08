Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Fun, Games and a Shocking Elimination as Rithu Leaves

The Sunday episode delivered a blend of laughter, light-hearted games and an unexpected eviction that stunned both housemates and viewers. With only a few days left for the finale, every eviction shifts the dynamics, and this week’s ouster was one of the most surprising of the season.

Rithu’s Maths Clip Sets a Fun Tone

Nagarjuna opened the episode by revisiting the now-viral moment of Ritu struggling with basic math during the Ticket to Finale task. Her confusion and inability to answer elementary questions had the entire house erupting in laughter. The host used the clip to set a playful tone, and it instantly energised the episode.

Movie Mash-Up Task Brings Entertainment

Nagarjuna divided the house into two teams led by Bharani and Tanuja. Housemates had to identify two movies blended into a single video clip. The task turned into a dance fest, with contestants celebrating every correct guess. Suman’s enthusiastic and exaggerated dance moves became the highlight, drawing continuous laughter from the house.

Punishment Game Creates Comic Chaos

The next game involved selecting an opponent and a punishment—then attempting to throw a ball into a glass. Success meant the opponent performed the punishment; failure meant the thrower did it themselves.

The task delivered nonstop humour:

• Sanjana chose three bitter shots for Suman but failed, ending up drinking them herself.

• Kalyan missed the target and had to stand on one leg for five minutes.

• Immanuel succeeded and gleefully assigned a moustache punishment to Ritu, who sported it for the rest of the episode.

• Tanuja landed her shot and applied lipstick on Immanuel, leading to a memorable sequence where Ritu and Immanuel danced to Meesala Pilla, moustache and lipstick included.

• Pavan was required to praise Sanjana for a full minute—a challenge he handled sportively.

How Well Do You Know Your Housemates?

Nagarjuna tested the contestants’ perception by reading statements housemates made about one another. They had to guess who said each line.

Most contestants failed repeatedly:

• Sanjana could not identify who said she overacts on weekends.

• Pavan wrongly guessed Sanjana for a comment about his overconfidence; it was actually Kalyan.

• Bharani missed his cue as well.

• Suman, after failing to identify a remark from Ritu, burst into an exaggerated, crowd-pleasing dance.

Nagarjuna concluded the task by stating that none of them truly understood their fellow contestants.

Rithu Eliminated in a Stunning Twist

After safety rounds, the bottom two were Sanjana and Ritu. Sanjana appeared anxious while Ritu was confident she would survive yet again. However, Nagarjuna announced that Ritu was eliminated, leaving the entire house—including Tanuja and Immanuel—shocked.

Ritu broke down, admitting she believed she would enter the top five. After regaining composure, she asked housemates to take care of Pavan.

Final Rankings by Rithu

Before exiting, Rithu ranked the contestants:

• 7th: Bharani

• 6th: Suman, with advice to express himself more

• 5th: Sanjana, accompanied by an apology

• 4th: Kalyan, though she hoped the audience ranks him higher

• Top 3: Pavan at first, and Immanuel and Tanuja in second and third (order unspecified)

The episode balanced humour and emotion, culminating in the most surprising eviction of the season. With Ritu gone, the race to the finale has tightened dramatically, leaving viewers eager to see how alliances shift and who secures their place in the top five.