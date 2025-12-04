x
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Have the Top Three Contestants Already Emerged?

Published on December 4, 2025 by nymisha

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 races toward its finale, viewer conversations have intensified around one key question: Have the top three contestants already solidified their spots? Based on performance trends, voting behaviour and narrative shifts inside the house, a clear pattern seems to be forming. The season’s final outcome may still be uncertain, but indications strongly point toward Immanuel, Tanuja and Kalyan emerging as the leading contenders.

Immanuel: Historic Captaincy and All-Round Performance

For the first half of the season, Immanuel dominated the popularity charts. His combination of humour, emotional depth and strong gameplay placed him securely at the top. While his consistent fear of nominations later made him appear vulnerable, a historic achievement revived his momentum.

Immanuel became a three-time captain, the first contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu history to do so. This feat alone boosted his credibility as one of the strongest strategists. From physical competitions to mathematical challenges, he performed with sincerity and composure. Although he momentarily slipped from audience favour due to extended periods outside nomination polls, his overall consistency has likely secured him a top-three position.

Tanuja: Late Bloomer Turned Power Player

Tanuja’s journey this season has been the most dramatic rise. In the early weeks, she was not even considered among the top five contenders as due to the presence of several strong players in this season. But as the game progressed, several shifts worked in her favour.

Sanjana’s mid-week elimination, re-entry and weakened gameplay, along with Bharani’s elimination and re-entry cycles, diluted the competition. Meanwhile, Tanuja found her footing, delivering strong performances in emotional episodes and major house conflicts. There have been accusations that Bigg Boss is favouring her, especially through tasks and narrative framing. However, even without external push, she has showcased determination, competitive spirit and audience engagement that definitely place her ahead of Ritu, Bharani, Pavan and Sanjana.

By the last few weeks, she has emerged as one of the season’s most influential contestants, firmly securing a place in the probable top three.

Kalyan: Redemption Arc and Strategic Rise

Kalyan entered the season with heavy negativity surrounding his game and was on the verge of eviction during the week when Priya Shetty was eliminated. However, the arrival of the Firestorm wild card contestants changed the trajectory of multiple housemates, including his. Their entry reduced the pressure on older contestants, as wild cards faced immediate eliminations due to weaker vote banks.

During this cushion period, Kalyan refocused his energy on tasks and strategy. He won important physical challenges, slowly shifting public perception in his favour. Simultaneously, Pavan’s declining gameplay strengthened Kalyan’s prospects. Pavan initially seemed promising with two captaincies, but his continued sacrifices for Ritu and their repetitive conflicts frustrated viewers, reducing his standing.

Kalyan, in contrast, built steady momentum, positioning himself as a likely finalist.

While Bigg Boss is always unpredictable and last-minute shifts can rewrite the game, current indicators strongly suggest that Immanuel, Tanuja and Kalyan are headed toward the top three. The final order remains uncertain, with audience support still volatile. But unless a major shake-up occurs, these three contestants appear to have clinched the season’s most coveted positions.

– ZURAN

