Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Heated Clashes, Emotional Highs and a Twist in Captaincy Task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 blended deep emotional moments with fiery confrontations and a highly debated twist in the captaincy task. Emanuel’s mother stole the hearts of viewers in the first half, while Tanuja, Divya and Sanjana dominated the second half with intense arguments and accusations.

Emanuel’s Mother Wins Hearts

The episode opened with Emanuel’s mother entering the house. Emanuel broke down immediately upon seeing her, and the rest of the house warmly embraced her presence. She thanked Sanjana for looking after Emanuel in her absence and advised her son to be straightforward whenever he is not at fault.

She expressed immense pride in Emanuel’s popularity and narrated how happy their family was with his performance. In a humorous moment, she questioned Ritu and Divya for “torturing” her son during the BB Kingdom task and even mimicked the dance step Emmanuel performed as punishment, leaving the house in laughter.

She offered balanced feedback to Sanjana, referred to Tanuja as a “goddess,” and jokingly asked why Tanuja twisted Emanuel’s waist earlier. Emanuel sang an emotional mother sentiment song, and his moist eyes moved audiences across both Telugu states. His mother’s innocent gesture of giving “heart emojis” to housemates despite her rural background was widely appreciated. He also received a heartfelt letter from his fiancée.

Tanuja vs Divya: A Clash That Took Over the Episode

Bigg Boss then announced the next captaincy-related task, requiring one housemate to be excluded. Divya suggested captain Tanuja be exempted since she already holds immunity. This triggered Tanuja instantly, who accused Divya of targeting her repeatedly. Divya defended that she would have suggested the same for any captain, but Tanuja escalated the argument by mocking her personally.

Things intensified when Sanjana also suggested excluding Tanuja—this time in a softer tone—but Tanuja reacted harshly again and dragged Divya and Bharani into the dispute. Bharani firmly told them not to involve his name, but both continued shouting and crying. The exchange became personal, with sharp remarks from both sides, and Bigg Boss gave Tanuja’s monologue extensive screen time.

Eventually, Suman, Bharani, Emanuel and Pavan also voted to exclude Tanuja. Ritu excluded Emanuel, and Kalyan named Pavan. Tanuja initially excluded herself but later switched her vote to Emanuel.

Captaincy task: Bigg Boss Favouritism Debate Intensifies

Despite being excluded from the task by majority, Bigg Boss unexpectedly granted Tanuja the power to form two teams—an act that immediately sparked allegations of bias. She divided the house as per her strategy:

Yellow Team: Emanuel, Sanjana, Bharani, Divya

Blue Team: Pavan, Kalyan, Suman, Ritu

Whenever the buzzer sounded, each team had to sacrifice one member to a “monster.” After several rounds, the final face-off narrowed down to Bharani, Suman and Ritu, with the conclusion set for the next episode.

The episode showcased a perfect contrast of emotions—Emanuel’s mother setting a heartwarming tone, followed by some of the season’s fiercest confrontations. With Bigg Boss once again handing unexpected advantages to Tanuja, allegations of bias have only intensified, setting the stage for an explosive continuation in the captaincy race.