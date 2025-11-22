x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
View all stories
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Heated Clashes, Emotional Highs and a Twist in Captaincy Task

Published on November 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Shankarayya Fired for Lapses in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Probe
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Heated Clashes, Emotional Highs and a Twist in Captaincy Task
image
Updates from iBomma Ravi Investigation
image
Hrithik Roshan takes a Dig at his own film War 2
image
I was in Lord Shiva trance during Akhanda 2 – NBK

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Heated Clashes, Emotional Highs and a Twist in Captaincy Task

clash between tanuja and divya in bb9 telugu

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 blended deep emotional moments with fiery confrontations and a highly debated twist in the captaincy task. Emanuel’s mother stole the hearts of viewers in the first half, while Tanuja, Divya and Sanjana dominated the second half with intense arguments and accusations.

Emanuel’s Mother Wins Hearts

The episode opened with Emanuel’s mother entering the house. Emanuel broke down immediately upon seeing her, and the rest of the house warmly embraced her presence. She thanked Sanjana for looking after Emanuel in her absence and advised her son to be straightforward whenever he is not at fault.

She expressed immense pride in Emanuel’s popularity and narrated how happy their family was with his performance. In a humorous moment, she questioned Ritu and Divya for “torturing” her son during the BB Kingdom task and even mimicked the dance step Emmanuel performed as punishment, leaving the house in laughter.

She offered balanced feedback to Sanjana, referred to Tanuja as a “goddess,” and jokingly asked why Tanuja twisted Emanuel’s waist earlier. Emanuel sang an emotional mother sentiment song, and his moist eyes moved audiences across both Telugu states. His mother’s innocent gesture of giving “heart emojis” to housemates despite her rural background was widely appreciated. He also received a heartfelt letter from his fiancée.

Tanuja vs Divya: A Clash That Took Over the Episode

Bigg Boss then announced the next captaincy-related task, requiring one housemate to be excluded. Divya suggested captain Tanuja be exempted since she already holds immunity. This triggered Tanuja instantly, who accused Divya of targeting her repeatedly. Divya defended that she would have suggested the same for any captain, but Tanuja escalated the argument by mocking her personally.

Things intensified when Sanjana also suggested excluding Tanuja—this time in a softer tone—but Tanuja reacted harshly again and dragged Divya and Bharani into the dispute. Bharani firmly told them not to involve his name, but both continued shouting and crying. The exchange became personal, with sharp remarks from both sides, and Bigg Boss gave Tanuja’s monologue extensive screen time.

Eventually, Suman, Bharani, Emanuel and Pavan also voted to exclude Tanuja. Ritu excluded Emanuel, and Kalyan named Pavan. Tanuja initially excluded herself but later switched her vote to Emanuel.

Captaincy task: Bigg Boss Favouritism Debate Intensifies

Despite being excluded from the task by majority, Bigg Boss unexpectedly granted Tanuja the power to form two teams—an act that immediately sparked allegations of bias. She divided the house as per her strategy:

Yellow Team: Emanuel, Sanjana, Bharani, Divya
Blue Team: Pavan, Kalyan, Suman, Ritu

Whenever the buzzer sounded, each team had to sacrifice one member to a “monster.” After several rounds, the final face-off narrowed down to Bharani, Suman and Ritu, with the conclusion set for the next episode.

The episode showcased a perfect contrast of emotions—Emanuel’s mother setting a heartwarming tone, followed by some of the season’s fiercest confrontations. With Bigg Boss once again handing unexpected advantages to Tanuja, allegations of bias have only intensified, setting the stage for an explosive continuation in the captaincy race.

Next Shankarayya Fired for Lapses in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Probe Previous Updates from iBomma Ravi Investigation
else

TRENDING

image
Updates from iBomma Ravi Investigation
image
Hrithik Roshan takes a Dig at his own film War 2
image
I was in Lord Shiva trance during Akhanda 2 – NBK

Latest

image
Shankarayya Fired for Lapses in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Probe
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Heated Clashes, Emotional Highs and a Twist in Captaincy Task
image
Updates from iBomma Ravi Investigation
image
Hrithik Roshan takes a Dig at his own film War 2
image
I was in Lord Shiva trance during Akhanda 2 – NBK

Most Read

image
Shankarayya Fired for Lapses in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Probe
image
Swift Action by AP Govt Brings Back 55 Victims Trapped in Myanmar Cyber Scams
image
KTR Says He Is Ready for Lie Detector Test as Formula E Probe Moves Forward

Related Articles

Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025