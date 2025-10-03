x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss: Hungry Hippo Task Turns Intense, Captaincy Race Heats Up

Published on October 3, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss: Hungry Hippo Task Turns Intense, Captaincy Race Heats Up

The series of tasks inside the Bigg Boss house continued today with high-voltage drama, tears, and controversies. Contestants battled hard in the physically demanding “Hungry Hippo” task, while personal alliances and disagreements influenced the flow of the game. The episode ended with the stage set for a gripping captaincy finale.

Hungry Hippo Task Sparks Drama

The day’s major challenge, “Hungry Hippo,” tested contestants’ physical endurance. Whenever the hippo made a sound, players had to rush and feed it with balls. Hareesh got injured mid-task and requested a replacement. Bigg Boss agreed only if other teams consented, and Srija stepped in after approval.

The game turned rough, with Sanchalak Bharani pausing several times to prevent further injuries. Srija impressed by scoring for her team, but Bharani’s decisions became the center of controversy. Immanuel and Ritu strongly questioned his calls, leading Bharani to alter some rules mid-task.

Sanjana’s Controversial Support

In a surprising twist, Sanjana openly backed Immanuel despite belonging to another team. Her support stemmed from gratitude, as Immanuel had once sacrificed his captaincy to ensure her re-entry after a midweek elimination. However, this favoritism did not sit well with her own teammates, Suman and Ramu, who privately discussed her unfair stand.

Gradually, other housemates also noticed Sanjana’s bias and confronted her. Heated arguments followed, exposing cracks within her team and shaking the group dynamics further.

Immanuel Emerges as Strong Contender

Despite objections, Immanuel and Kalyan played skillfully for their team, eventually giving Immanuel the win in the Hungry Hippo task. With this, Immanuel entered the captaincy race, setting up the next phase of the competition.

Bigg Boss then instructed Immanuel and Kalyan to choose six housemates to compete in pairs for further captaincy chances. The selected pairs were:
• Ritu and Flora
• Ramu and Sanjana
• Thanuja and Suman

Interestingly, the pairs seemed designed to test mismatched strengths and strained relationships.

Tears and Triumphs in Pair Tasks

In the first round, Sanchalak Kalyan disqualified Thanuja and Suman over a minor rule violation. This left Thanuja devastated, and she broke down in the washroom. Ritu and Pawan stepped in to console her.

The next rounds saw Ritu and Ramu emerging victorious, but not without controversy. Flora broke into tears, alleging that Ritu pulled her leg unfairly to secure the win.

Captaincy Showdown Ahead

The episode concluded with Immanuel, Kalyan, Ramu, and Ritu qualifying as the final contenders for captaincy. With emotions running high and alliances shifting rapidly, the upcoming showdown promises fireworks. Viewers can expect more drama, strategy, and unexpected turns as Bigg Boss inches closer to crowning the next captain.

