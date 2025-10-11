x
Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Intense Survival Task & Shocking Betrayal in Captaincy Race

Published on October 11, 2025 by swathy

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Intense Survival Task & Shocking Betrayal in Captaincy Race

BB9 Intense Survival Task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 was filled with emotions, strategy, and unexpected twists. From Thanuja’s shocking sacrifice to her tense fight for survival and a surprising betrayal in the captaincy round — the episode kept fans on edge from start to finish.

Thanuja’s Sacrifice Shocks Housemates

In the previous episode, Bigg Boss offered a golden chance for one among the top two contestants — Thanuja and Kalyan — to move to the safe zone. However, to everyone’s surprise, Thanuja chose to make Kalyan safe while she remained in the danger zone. Many viewers and housemates were puzzled by her decision.

In the latest episode, Thanuja explained that before teaming up with Kalyan, she had promised him that if such a situation arose, she would let him take safety. Divya and Immanuel were shocked and criticized her decision.

Fight for Survival Task Brings Drama and Tears:

Bigg Boss then announced the “Fight for Survival” task — the last chance for those in the danger zone to save themselves. The contestants had to lie down in cold-water pools while holding ropes, testing their endurance. Safe zone members could either help or hinder them by transferring water between pools.

Flora was chosen as the sanchalak (referee). During the task, Suman Shetty got disqualified after Flora claimed his legs touched the pool tube — a claim Suman denied, leading to a heated argument. Next, Demon got out as no one supported him, followed by Ritu, who couldn’t endure the cold water.

In the final round, Thanuja showed grit and won, with strong support from Bharani and slight help from Divya. With this, Thanuja successfully escaped the danger zone.

‘Kanukkondi Chooddam’ Captaincy Task Brings Betrayal

The next captaincy task, “Kanukkondi Chooddam,” involved guessing who turned off each contestant’s light while they were blindfolded. Sanjana acted as the sanchalak.

In a shocking twist, Thanuja turned off Divya’s light, eliminating her. Divya trusted Thanuja completely and guessed Kalyan instead, which cost her the game. Thanuja and Kalyan secretly agreed not to turn off each other’s lights, leading to Immanuel’s elimination.

Finally, Kalyan and Thanuja reached the last round. Bigg Boss gave danger zone members the power to choose the next captain. Demon, Ritu, and Srija supported Kalyan, while only Suman and Sanjana voted for Thanuja — making Kalyan the new captain.

Divya Confronts Thanuja’s Betrayal

After the task, Thanuja approached Divya and apologized, saying, “Please forgive me this one time. I won’t repeat it.” But Divya, still hurt, replied, “You betrayed me. You played your own game after pretending to team up.” Thanuja explained she trusted Kalyan since he’d been in the house longer, but Divya dismissed it as an excuse for deception.

This episode of Bigg Boss Telugu perfectly blended emotion and strategy. Thanuja’s sacrifice, her emotional survival win, and her betrayal in the captaincy task highlighted how unpredictable the game has become. As Kalyan dons the captain’s title, we need to wait and see how the game unfolds.

