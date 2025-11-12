Bigg Boss Telugu 9 : Is Star MAA Favouritism Towards Tanuja Crossing the Line?

As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 progresses, social media discussions have intensified over alleged bias and special treatment shown toward contestant Tanuja. From the way host Nagarjuna addresses her to the privileges she reportedly enjoys, viewers are questioning why the makers are so keen on making her the winner of the season.

Nagarjuna’s Gentle Schooling Raises Eyebrows

During a weekend’s episode, Nagarjuna gave a stern lecture to almost all housemates for their behavior inside the house. But despite Tanuja being one of the most criticized contestants outside — especially for her overbearing attitude as ration manager — he chose to spare her from the heat.

He told viewers he would address her issues separately on Sunday. However, when the much-anticipated “serious talk” came, Nagarjuna merely advised her to “correct herself” in a mild tone. This discrepancy didn’t go unnoticed. Fans took to social media asking why one contestant was treated with such softness when others were publicly reprimanded.

Exclusive Privileges Inside the House

The controversy deepened when Srija, a recently eliminated contestant, revealed in an interview that Tanuja receives daily private feedback sessions from Bigg Boss in the confession room — lasting up to 30 minutes. According to Srija, no other contestant gets such one-on-one time.

If true, this would mean Tanuja not only has guidance that others lack but also inside information shaping her strategy — an advantage that clearly violates the show’s fairness principle.

Double Standards in Emotional Reactions

In previous seasons, contestants like Amardeep were scolded by housemates for crying after losing a captaincy task. Yet, when Tanuja broke down after facing the same situation, the entire house was seen consoling her. This stark contrast reinforces her image as a pampered player who is handled with emotional leniency both by contestants and the show’s makers.

Interference and Unchecked Behavior

Tanuja’s repeated interference in others’ tasks has also annoyed both housemates and viewers. In a recent round where Sanjana and Suman were competing and Kalyan acted as referee, Tanuja aggressively questioned Kalyan’s decision — even though the task had nothing to do with her. This overreach, many argue, stems from the license she feels Bigg Boss has granted her.

Social Media Silence Adds Fuel

One fan shared a detailed post alleging that Star Maa deleted his critical comment about Tanuja under a recent video after it gained over 200 likes within minutes. This action — if true — signals an attempt to control online narrative and suppress negative audience feedback about her.

With mounting viewer frustration, Bigg Boss Telugu faces tough questions about transparency and equal treatment. Whether the show corrects this perceived favoritism or doubles down on it will determine how the audience judges not just Tanuja — but the credibility of Bigg Boss itself.