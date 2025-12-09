Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Is There a Bias Toward Bharani? An Examination of Key Decisions

Bigg Boss Telugu is known for its unpredictable twists, but recent developments have sparked discussion among viewers about whether contestant Bharani is receiving preferential treatment. From unexpected captaincy to re-entry controversies, questions around fairness have intensified.

Captaincy Without a Contest

In a surprising move, Bigg Boss announced Bharani as the new captain of the house without assigning him any task. This decision stood out sharply because Bharani was the only contestant who had not managed to become captain through his own performance.

Other housemates experienced physically and mentally demanding tasks throughout the season to earn the position, but Bharani received it without competition. This has raised concerns among viewers about an uneven playing field in the advanced stages of the game.

The Re-entry Controversy

Bharani’s earlier elimination was based on audience voting, making his exit definitive. However, producers later brought him back into the house following a controversial twist that involved another contestant, Srija.

Srija was the only contestant eliminated not by public voting, but by the housemates—an unusual format shift. The backlash was immediate, with viewers questioning the motive behind removing her. Bigg Boss tried to “correct” the situation by bringing both Srija and Bharani back and making them compete for a spot.

Yet, it was widely perceived that Srija became a scapegoat to facilitate Bharani’s return. Her second exit, again not driven by the public vote, reinforced accusations that the process was engineered to favour Bharani.

The Nagababu Factor

When actor and producer Nagababu entered the house after the family week, viewers noticed a strong personal rapport between him and Bharani.

This led to speculation that Bharani’s re-entry and continued prominence were influenced by external support. While such claims cannot be confirmed, they have become a talking point among audiences who feel the show’s neutrality is being compromised.

Path to the Finale: Is Help Still Coming?

Despite re-entering the house, Bharani has struggled to deliver standout performances. He has received repeated opportunities to win captaincy and strengthen his position, yet he failed to secure wins in key tasks.

With strong competitors like Suman and Sanjana still in the race, his natural progression to the finale seems unlikely based on performance alone. Yet, with Ritu’s elimination and the show’s recent decisions favouring him, viewers fear that makers may once again intervene to elevate him into the finalists’ list.

Some fans believe both Suman and Sanjana—who have consistently shown higher vote strength—may be sacrificed to clear Bharani’s path to the finale.

The debate over Bharani’s perceived preferential treatment reflects broader questions about transparency and fairness in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. As the finale approaches, all eyes will be on how the show handles eliminations and whether merit or influence ultimately determines the finalists.