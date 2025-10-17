x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Madhuri’s New Rules, and a Fiery Captaincy Task

Published on October 17, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Madhuri’s New Rules, and a Fiery Captaincy Task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 brought a mix of rule-making, emotions, and high-energy tasks. Madhuri’s new regulations sparked debate, while heartfelt conversations and intense captaincy games kept the house lively. Here’s a look at how the day unfolded.

Madhuri’s New Rules Stir Debate

The day began with Madhuri addressing an issue that had been bothering several contestants — late-night discussions disrupting sleep. She called out Kalyan, Ritu, and Pavan for their late-night strategy talks and introduced a new rule: anyone wanting to chat after lights-out should do so in the garden area to avoid disturbing others.

Ritu immediately objected, arguing that Bigg Boss hadn’t imposed such a rule officially. Ramu supported Madhuri, appreciating her concern for others’ rest, while Divya sided with Ritu but diplomatically added that Madhuri could have requested rather than enforced it. The discussion brought an interesting mix of support and resistance, setting off an early spark of tension in the house.

Ramya’s Luxury Breakfast and Friendly Jealousy

Ramya, who had earned the luxury food power earlier, finally received her grand breakfast and chose to share it with Suman. The spread was lavish enough to make the rest of the housemates both hungry and playfully jealous. However, the feast went beyond what the duo could finish, prompting Bigg Boss to remind contestants to order only what they could eat.

Bharani and Divya’s Emotional Conversation

A tender moment followed when Bharani told Divya he didn’t like her growing closeness with Ritu, the very person who had nominated him. His words brought Divya to tears, softening even Bharani’s stance. Meanwhile, Ramya advised Pavan to concentrate on the game instead of focusing too much on Ritu. In a separate conversation, Madhuri told Pavan she would help him avoid eviction if he promised not to talk to Ritu for a week — but he refused, staying firm on his choices.

Captaincy Task: Wild Cards Take Over

Bigg Boss announced that the wild card entrants would lead the week’s captaincy tasks and had to choose five old housemates to compete. They selected Divya, Sanjana, Thanuja, Suman, and Bharani. Since Nikhil already held the captaincy contender pass, he was exempt from the task.

The first challenge was a Ball Game, where teams had to push a giant ball into the opponent’s court. Whoever wins can eliminate one person from other team. Bharani was the first to be eliminated, followed by Divya, Sanjana, and Thanuja. The wild card entrants dominated the game. Ramya, Sai, and Suman showed remarkable energy and strategy.

Immanuel’s Skit Adds Humor

Amid the tension, Immanuel brought laughter with a hilarious Aparichitudu parody skit alongside Ramya. Nikhil, Sanjana, and Ramu played supporting roles. Immanuel’s impeccable comic timing and witty improvisations once again proved why he’s considered one of the most entertaining contestants this season.

From Madhuri’s leadership to wild cards asserting dominance, the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house balanced humor, heart, and heated moments perfectly. As alliances shift and new power equations form, viewers can expect even more drama and competition in the days to come.

