Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Milk Chaos, Wrong Guesses and a Spooky Immunity Task

The episode opened with confusion and chaos in the Bigg Boss house as housemates woke up to a bizarre situation in the kitchen. The milk packets had mysteriously disappeared overnight, setting off a chain of suspicion, arguments and laughter.

Milk Chaos Creates Panic

As revealed earlier, Suman and Divya successfully completed a secret task where Suman had to drink an entire tetra pack of milk and shift all other milk packets from the fridge to the storeroom without being noticed. The next morning, Ritu opened the fridge and was shocked to find no milk packets. She rushed to captain Divya and questioned who removed the milk.

The housemates searched the entire house for the missing milk, convinced someone stole it to sabotage breakfast. Nikhil was the first to suspect Divya’s involvement and whispered to Ritu that she might have hidden the packets. Meanwhile, Gaurav and Ramu suspected Ritu, since she was the ration manager and had full access. Emmanuel, on the other hand, pointed fingers at Sanjana. With multiple theories floating around, the house turned into a detective zone. Since the task was secretly passed, Suman and Divya remained silent and enjoyed the confusion.

Guess the Rebel Task Backfires

Bigg Boss then announced a task in which housemates had to guess the secret rebel who was eliminating contenders in the captaincy race. Sai, Ramu and Emmanuel suspected Pavan. Suman, Divya, Bharani, Gaurav, Pavan and Tanuja suspected Sai. Nikhil thought it was Bharani, while Kalyan assumed it was Ramu. Sanjana believed it was Tanuja. With the highest votes, Pavan was declared eliminated from the captaincy race. However, Bigg Boss shocked the house by confirming the guess was wrong.

This wrong prediction triggered arguments. Tanuja and Ritu got into a heated exchange as each tried to justify their reasoning. Meanwhile, rebels Suman and Divya secretly eliminated Nikhil next from the race, further increasing tensions.

Devil House Immunity Task

Next, Bigg Boss introduced an immunity task set inside a dark “devil house” filled with skeletons and ghost-like figures. One member from each team had to enter the room and identify items such as fish, coffee, etc. Sanjana monitored from a plasma screen as Sanchalak.

Tanuja from the Orange team entered first. Terrified, she screamed, cried and struggled, yet managed to identify four items. Divya went next, braver in comparison, but scored only three items. Ritu entered with confidence, calling herself a tigress, but ended up overreacting, crying, shouting and performing dramatically for the camera. Overall, Tanuja won that round with the highest score. Since Emmanuel had already received safety earlier, this win allowed one more Orange team member to gain safety from rebel elimination.

The episode delivered drama, humour, fear and strategy in equal measure. With rebels still in play and more eliminations ahead, the captaincy race remains unpredictable and the mind games are only intensifying.