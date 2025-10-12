Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna’s Weekend Shocker — Fair Play Lessons, Power Astra Twist & New Danger Zone

The latest Bigg Boss Telugu 9 weekend episode hosted by Nagarjuna brought an emotional rollercoaster for the housemates. From exposing foul play and praising fair contestants to handing out gold and black stars, this weekend was packed with reality checks and shocking turns.

Kalyan’s Captaincy & Thanuja’s Secret Video

Nagarjuna began the episode by congratulating Kalyan for becoming the new captain of the house. However, the appreciation moment didn’t last long. Nagarjuna asked Thanuja to visit the confession room, where she was shown an unseen video clip revealing Kalyan playing foul during the Kanukkondi Chooddam task — with Pawan’s help. The revelation visibly shook Thanuja, hinting at possible tension in the upcoming week.

Praises and Reprimands: Balance of the Week

Nagarjuna praised Thanuja, Divya, and Bharani for their genuine efforts and fair play in tasks. However, he didn’t shy away from calling out Bharani for repeating his mistakes week after week. “Admitting mistakes only on weekends won’t work if you continue them during the week,” Nagarjuna firmly said, reminding Bharani to stay consistent.

He then addressed several sanchalak-related issues. Flora came under fire after a video revealed her wrongly eliminating Bharani instead of Pawan in one task. In contrast, Ramu earned appreciation for taking clear and unbiased decisions as sanchalak, while Immanuel faced criticism for repeatedly making poor judgments.

Mind Games & Missed Fights

Turning to Sanjana and Flora, Nagarjuna pointed out their lack of effort in physical tasks. “Remove your mental blocks and play fearlessly,” he advised, urging them to take the competition seriously.

In another clip, Srija was shown actually winning a task that the sanchalak had wrongly awarded to Kalyan. While Nagarjuna appreciated her for strong gameplay, he faulted her for not standing up for herself, saying, “If you don’t speak for your victories, no one else will.”

He also exposed another error by Flora during Suman Shetty’s elimination and applauded Suman for his game play. Meanwhile, Ritu and Pawan were reprimanded for foul play in the balloon task, rounding off a heated accountability session.

Power Astra Race: Immanuel’s Big Win

The six best performers of the week — Thanuja, Bharani, Kalyan, Divya, Ramu, and Immanuel — were awarded gold stars, putting them in the race for the coveted Power Astra. Through a strategic elimination process:

• Thanuja removed Ramu.

• Divya removed Kalyan.

• Bharani removed Thanuja.

• Immanuel removed Divya.

• Kalyan removed Bharani.

Finally, Immanuel emerged as the Power Astra winner, securing immunity and bragging rights for the week.

Black Stars & Danger Zone Drama

Contestants who underperformed received black stars — Sanjana, Flora, Ritu, Pawan, Suman, and Srija. Among them, Flora and Ritu landed in the eviction zone, while Sanjana, Pawan, Suman, and Srija were placed in the danger zone.

This weekend’s Bigg Boss Telugu 9 episode was all about fairness, accountability, and strategy. Nagarjuna’s sharp observations exposed hidden foul play while motivating genuine players to keep their integrity intact. With Immanuel now holding the Power Astra and Ritu–Flora facing eviction risk, the upcoming week promises intense confrontations and shifting loyalties.