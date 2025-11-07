x
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: New Rebel, New Drama & Captaincy Race Gets Intense

Published on November 7, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: New Rebel, New Drama & Captaincy Race Gets Intense

The captaincy race entered another dramatic phase in Bigg Boss Telugu 9, with shifting “rebel” identities, heated arguments and strategic gameplay. The suspense around secret tasks and the rebel’s power once again fueled chaos, confusion and entertainment inside the house.

New Rebel in the House

Following the completion of the previous task, the Orange team handed their safety card to Tanuja. Bigg Boss then announced privately to Suman that the role of “Rebel” assigned earlier to Suman and Divya had officially ended. In a twist, Bigg Boss privately called Ritu and assigned her as the new Rebel.

Her first secret mission was to provoke a fight with someone. Ritu chose Emmanuel and accused him of backstabbing Pavan during the contender elimination. Emmanuel countered that it was not solely his decision, but Ritu insisted he triggered it. The argument quickly escalated into a heated confrontation, fulfilling her task. She earned the power to eliminate Sai from the captaincy race.

Ritu’s next secret mission was to steal Emmanuel’s family photo from the captain’s room. Despite attempting it carefully, she failed to complete the task.

Water Task: Gaurav Takes the Safety Card

The next captaincy task required housemates to pair up, with one contestant throwing water into a bucket held by their partner, who had to fill a container using the collected water. Emmanuel and Gaurav competed from the Orange team and won.

The winning team had to choose one housemate to receive safety from Rebel elimination. Gaurav insisted the card should go to him, arguing that Emmanuel had already secured safety earlier and Tanuja too was protected. Despite Emmanuel and Tanuja trying to convince him otherwise, Gaurav firmly claimed the safety card.

Guessing and Eliminating the Rebel

During an informal discussion, Sanjana suspected Suman and questioned him directly, but he denied it. In other discussions, Bharani guessed Sanjana, while Emmanuel suspected Ramu.

Housemates were then asked by Bigg boss to guess who the rebel was.Bigg Boss also revealed that the rebel identity had changed. Interestingly, both Nikhil and Gaurav had earlier correctly identified Suman and Divya as the rebels in their private chat did not mention their names.

This time, most housemates pointed fingers at Gaurav, while a few believed it was Emmanuel. Only Nikhil correctly guessed Ritu as the current rebel.

Shortlisting Captaincy Contenders

Bigg Boss finally revealed the list of secret rebels to everyone. He instructed Tanuja, Bharani, Ramu, Ritu and Emmanuel to decide among themselves which 4 would continue in the captaincy race. Ramu opted out, leaving Tanuja, Bharani, Ritu and Emmanuel to compete, along with Divya and Suman.

With Ritu’s rebel twist igniting fresh clashes and captaincy contenders now chosen, the next episode promises even more drama as the race for captaincy tightens. The Rebel game is adding unpredictability and friction—raising stakes and tensions inside the Bigg Boss house.

