Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nomination Drama, Emotional Manipulation & Tanuja’s Power Play

This week’s nomination episode began even before Bigg Boss made an announcement. Tensions were high, emotions were fragile, and the game took a turn toward heavy manipulation — both by contestants and, surprisingly, by Bigg Boss itself.

Morning Fight Sets the Tone:

The day began with a petty fight between Pavan and Ritu, escalating into a heated exchange. Divya stepped in to mediate, but Pavan shot back at her as well. Viewers immediately wondered — was this real emotion or a staged script? The timing felt too perfect, coinciding with nominations.

Tanuja Gets Special Power: The Game Changes

Bigg Boss gave Tanuja the power to decide how many contestants each housemate could nominate — one or two. She used it strategically.

Emmanuel Nominates Two

Given two nomination tokens, Emmanuel chose:

• Ritu — for constant confusion in the game, especially as Sanchalak

• Bharani — for poor performance in tasks and dragging him down last week

He defended his picks with clarity — and this time the audience seemed to agree.

Pavan Targets Kalyan & Ritu

Pavan was also given 2 nominations, and he didn’t hold back:

• Kalyan — for calling him a backstabber

• Ritu — for breaking her word in the game and shouting at him unnecessarily

What followed was pure over-dramatization — Ritu ran to the bathroom crying, and Bigg Boss intentionally dragged the scene, giving her sympathy footage while multiple housemates consoled her.

Audience reaction: “This is too scripted.”

More Nomination Fire

Sanjana → Kalyan

She reminded the house that she was fair to him as Sanchalak — despite him targeting her. Their cold war continues.

Bharani → Emmanuel & Ritu

He justified nominating Emmanuel, saying he had been safe too long and should now face the public. He also took a clear stand against Ritu’s disastrous Sanchalak choices last week.

Kalyan → Pavan

He tried to corner Pavan, but Pavan countered logically and confidently.

Ritu → Sanjana & Divya

Both picks felt like revenge. She accused Sanjana of playing alone and Divya of exaggeration.

Divya → Ritu

A clean counter-nomination for hypocrisy.

Suman → Kalyan

He called out Kalyan’s unfair decisions as Sanchalak — a point many viewers agreed with.

Tanuja Saves Ritu — Bias or Strategy?

Bigg Boss gave Tanuja another power: save one contestant. She saved Ritu — the same contestant whose emotional footage seemed artificially boosted today.

These housemates are in danger:

Emmanuel, Bharani, Kalyan, Divya, Sanjana, Pavan . This was one of the most emotionally manipulated nomination episodes of the season. With crying bathrooms, scripted sympathy, and selective footage, Bigg Boss seems to be pushing certain narratives — especially around Ritu and Tanuja. Whether the audience accepts this or punishes it in voting remains to be seen.