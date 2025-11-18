x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
View all stories
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nomination Drama, Emotional Manipulation & Tanuja’s Power Play

Published on November 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mohan Babu’s MB50: Pearl White Tribute
image
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Feast from December
image
Jagan’s Unreal Plan vs NDA’s Real Action: The Visakha Steel Contrast
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nomination Drama, Emotional Manipulation & Tanuja’s Power Play
image
Dhandoraa Teaser: Rooted Emotional Rural Drama

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nomination Drama, Emotional Manipulation & Tanuja’s Power Play

This week’s nomination episode began even before Bigg Boss made an announcement. Tensions were high, emotions were fragile, and the game took a turn toward heavy manipulation — both by contestants and, surprisingly, by Bigg Boss itself.

Morning Fight Sets the Tone:

The day began with a petty fight between Pavan and Ritu, escalating into a heated exchange. Divya stepped in to mediate, but Pavan shot back at her as well. Viewers immediately wondered — was this real emotion or a staged script? The timing felt too perfect, coinciding with nominations.

Tanuja Gets Special Power: The Game Changes

Bigg Boss gave Tanuja the power to decide how many contestants each housemate could nominate — one or two. She used it strategically.

Emmanuel Nominates Two

Given two nomination tokens, Emmanuel chose:
• Ritu — for constant confusion in the game, especially as Sanchalak
• Bharani — for poor performance in tasks and dragging him down last week

He defended his picks with clarity — and this time the audience seemed to agree.

Pavan Targets Kalyan & Ritu

Pavan was also given 2 nominations, and he didn’t hold back:
• Kalyan — for calling him a backstabber
• Ritu — for breaking her word in the game and shouting at him unnecessarily

What followed was pure over-dramatization — Ritu ran to the bathroom crying, and Bigg Boss intentionally dragged the scene, giving her sympathy footage while multiple housemates consoled her.

Audience reaction: “This is too scripted.”

More Nomination Fire

Sanjana → Kalyan
She reminded the house that she was fair to him as Sanchalak — despite him targeting her. Their cold war continues.

Bharani → Emmanuel & Ritu
He justified nominating Emmanuel, saying he had been safe too long and should now face the public. He also took a clear stand against Ritu’s disastrous Sanchalak choices last week.

Kalyan → Pavan
He tried to corner Pavan, but Pavan countered logically and confidently.

Ritu → Sanjana & Divya
Both picks felt like revenge. She accused Sanjana of playing alone and Divya of exaggeration.

Divya → Ritu
A clean counter-nomination for hypocrisy.

Suman → Kalyan
He called out Kalyan’s unfair decisions as Sanchalak — a point many viewers agreed with.

Tanuja Saves Ritu — Bias or Strategy?

Bigg Boss gave Tanuja another power: save one contestant. She saved Ritu — the same contestant whose emotional footage seemed artificially boosted today.

These housemates are in danger:

Emmanuel, Bharani, Kalyan, Divya, Sanjana, Pavan . This was one of the most emotionally manipulated nomination episodes of the season. With crying bathrooms, scripted sympathy, and selective footage, Bigg Boss seems to be pushing certain narratives — especially around Ritu and Tanuja. Whether the audience accepts this or punishes it in voting remains to be seen.

Next Jagan’s Unreal Plan vs NDA’s Real Action: The Visakha Steel Contrast Previous Dhandoraa Teaser: Rooted Emotional Rural Drama
else

TRENDING

image
Mohan Babu’s MB50: Pearl White Tribute
image
Dhandoraa Teaser: Rooted Emotional Rural Drama
image
Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer

Latest

image
Mohan Babu’s MB50: Pearl White Tribute
image
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Feast from December
image
Jagan’s Unreal Plan vs NDA’s Real Action: The Visakha Steel Contrast
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nomination Drama, Emotional Manipulation & Tanuja’s Power Play
image
Dhandoraa Teaser: Rooted Emotional Rural Drama

Most Read

image
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Feast from December
image
Jagan’s Unreal Plan vs NDA’s Real Action: The Visakha Steel Contrast
image
AP Liquor Scam Takes a Shocking Turn as Odisha Gang Allegedly Steals Hidden Cash

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit