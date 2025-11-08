Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ramu Rathod’s Shocking Self-Elimination?

The drama inside the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 house has reached new heights. As the reality show enters its ninth week, another elimination twist has left everyone stunned.

According to voting trends earlier this week, wildcard contestant Sai Srinivas had reportedly received the least number of votes and was expected to be eliminated. Fans were already discussing his exit online. However, the actual turn of events inside the Bigg Boss house completely surprised both viewers and the show’s production team.

In a move that caught everyone off guard, contestant Ramu Rathod decided to self-eliminate from the show. Ramu, who appeared energetic and enthusiastic during the initial weeks, had gradually become quieter in recent episodes. After the wildcard entries joined the house, he participated only occasionally in tasks and often seemed emotionally distant. In recent conversations, he openly admitted that he was missing his family and struggling to stay in the game.

During the weekend episode, host Nagarjuna confronted Ramu about his lack of interest and motivation. Ramu reportedly expressed his desire to leave the show, stating that he could no longer continue inside the house. Despite repeated attempts by Nagarjuna and the Bigg Boss team to convince him otherwise, Ramu stood firm on his decision. Eventually, Bigg Boss respected his choice and approved his self-elimination.

Meanwhile, Sai Srinivas, who was expected to be evicted based on the votes, remains safe for now. This unexpected twist has left audiences buzzing with curiosity about what comes next in the game.