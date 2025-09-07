x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ranarangam – The Wait is Over, Contestants Ready to Enter!

Published on September 7, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ranarangam – The Wait is Over, Contestants Ready to Enter!

The long suspense is finally coming to an end. In just a few hours from now, Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ranarangam will go on air, officially kickstarting another season of high drama and entertainment. For weeks, speculation has been swirling across social media about who will step into the house this season. Now, as per the social media buzz, the probable list of contestants are as follows:

Bharani Shankar – TV Actor:

TV actor Bharani Shankar, known for his performance in serials like Seethamahalakshmi and Kumkuma Rekha, is expected to bring a calm but strong presence. With acting credits in Baahubali and Aaviri, his entry has the “family audience connect” factor. He is also rumoured to be a close aide of Mega brother Naga Babu, with whom he shared the TV screen in some serials.

Suman Shetty – Forgotten Comedian’s Comeback Card

Remember Suman Shetty’s hilarious roles in movies like Jayam and 7/G Brindavan colony? Once a household name for comic relief and Nandi award winner, Suman Shetty slowly disappeared from the big screen. Social media buzz says he’s walking in tonight, hoping Bigg Boss will be his second innings.

Ramu Rathod – The Folk Star with Millions of Fans

Folk sensation Ramu Rathode, who became popular with songs like “Ranu Mumbai Ki Ranu” and “Sommasilli poyinave chinni Ramulamma”, is said to be on the confirmed list. His songs are already viral and he has millions of fans for his songs.

Rithu Chowdary – Glamour Meets Controversy

From Jabardast to Instagram reels, Rithu Chowdary has both glamour and reach. Recently, her name made noise in a land scam controversy, which only adds spice to her entry. Social media circles are betting big on her as one of the season’s hot picks. Her boldness, as seen in some of the shows she hosted, should be an asset in Bigg Boss house.

Tanuja Gowda – The Serial Star Next Door

Popular with TV audiences for Mudda Mandaram and Andala Rakshasi, Tanuja Gowda is expected to strike a balance between glamour and strategy. Buzz suggests she could be one of the quieter but impactful contestants this season, given her fan base in the family audiences.

Jabardast Immanuel – Laughter Machine

Comedy timing expert Immanuel from Jabardast is almost confirmed. He left Jabardast and ETV sometime ago and joined MAA TV, and has been playing a key role in entertainment shows on MAA TV. Since then, many have predicted his entry into Bigg Boss house this season.

Shrasti Verma – Choreographer Turned Actress

She is a choreographer turned actress. She started her career assisting Jani Master and later became an actress and played a key role in Yatha Raja Thata Praja alongside Jani Master. With controversies already attached to her name, she could emerge as a “content machine” this season.

Asha Saini – Lux Papa Lux Papa Bigg Boss House ki Vastava

The early 2000s glam queen, Asha Saini, fondly remembered for her role in Nuvvu Naku Nachav and the “Lux Papa” song (Narasimha Naidu), is likely entering with a fresh narrative—her emotional real-life struggles.

Sanjana Galrani – Bujjigadu heroine and Experienced Player

Already a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada, Sanjana Galrani is tipped to walk in tonight. Having tasted the game before, she knows the rules of survival better than most newcomers. She is known to the Telugu audience as the heroine of the Bujjigadu movie

Agni Pareeksha Warriors

From Agni Pareeksha, the digital pre-show to select and send some common people into the house, a few strong names are almost certain to enter the house:

Srija Dammu – loud, bold, and a chatterbox, already trending.
Maskman Hareesh – grabbed attention with his heated exchange with judge Bindu Madhavi.
Army Pavan – aggressive, determined, and fit for the title “fighter.”
Mariyada Manish – an entrepreneur bringing rare calmness.
Sudheer – a podcaster-turned-housemate, rumoured to be joining the house.
Priya – who earned fans with her cute looks in the pre-show

Wild Card Whispers

No Bigg Boss season is complete without wild card twists. Names like Divvela Madhuri, who recently grabbed headlines for her relationship with Duvvada Srinivas, and Alekhya (Chitti Pickles), infamous for her controversial comments, are already being discussed as likely wild card entrants in the coming weeks.

Curtain Raiser Tonight

With just hours left, the stage is ready for a dramatic grand premiere. Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ranarangam promises a battleground of emotions, egos, and endless drama. Social media is buzzing with predictions, fan wars are heating up, and curiosity is at its peak.

The suspense ends tonight—who will shine, who will break, and who will take control? The answer begins to unfold in a few hours.

– ZURAN (@CriticZuran)

