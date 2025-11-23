x
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Rithu Becomes Captain, and Family Week Brings Warmth to the House

Published on November 23, 2025 by nymisha

A gripping episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 combined competitive spirit, emotional reunions and strong confrontations. With Ritu becoming the new captain, Nagarjuna addressing Tanuja’s behaviour, and family members entering the house, the episode delivered drama, sentiment and humour in equal measure.

Rithu Becomes Captain After a Narrow Finish

The episode picked up from the previous task where Suman and Ritu were the final contenders for captaincy. Bigg Boss assigned them a puzzle-stair challenge, requiring both to assemble stairs correctly and climb to the top.

Suman led the task from the start and was far ahead of Ritu. But at the crucial final step, he mistakenly arranged the top block incorrectly and climbed it in the wrong order. Despite completing much slower, Ritu finished accurately—and Tanuja, acting as Sanchalak, declared her the winner. With this, Ritu became the new captain of the Bigg Boss house.

Nagarjuna Calls Out Tanuja

Host Nagarjuna addressed the heated arguments between Tanuja and Divya from the previous episode. He asked housemates to identify who was at fault.

Bharani stated that Tanuja triggered the argument by targeting him unnecessarily. Emmanuel felt Divya crossed the line with certain words, but Pavan supported Divya, pointing out that Tanuja’s aggressive remark provoked her.

Nagarjuna confronted Tanuja directly. He asked whether captaincy had made her arrogant and questioned why she dragged Bharani into a fight that had nothing to do with him. Tanuja tried to justify herself saying Divya shouted, and she responded instinctively.

However, Nagarjuna firmly reminded her that a slip of the tongue can destroy the game. One mistake is enough to fall deep . The host’s sharp correction made it clear that Tanuja had overstepped.

Bharani’s Mother and Nagababu Enter the House

As part of family week, Bharani’s mother and Nagababu entered the house. It was an emotional moment for Bharani, who said this was the best day of his life. Nagababu revealed that he watches the show only for Bharani and has become a fan of Nagarjuna as host. He recalled the aggressive Bharani he once knew and humorously commented that Bharani had now become “too soft.”
Their top 5 prediction: Bharani, Tanuja, Suman, Emanuel, Sanjana.

Kalyan’s Family Arrives

Kalyan’s father and brother joined next. His father recalled the hardships they faced and how difficult it was to leave Kalyan in a government hostel due to poverty. The reunion touched both the housemates and viewers.

Avinash & Emanuel’s Brother Bring Laughter

Jabardasth Avinash, who participated in Bigg Boss twice, entered with Emanuel’s brother. Avinash gave Emanuel strong encouragement, reminding him that comedians are rarely seen as winners and predicting Emanuel would break that pattern. His humorous imitation of Pavan kept the house roaring with laughter.

Their top 5 prediction: Emanuel, Tanuja, Kalyan, Pavan, Ritu.

Divya’s Grandfather and Friend Join the Show

Divya’s grandfather emotionally narrated how he used to take her to ANR’s film events and Divya friend showed a nostalgic photo. Their top predictions placed Emanuel and Tanuja in the top 2 and Divya in the top 5.

The episode balanced intense game-related tension with emotional reunions that softened the atmosphere. With Ritu taking charge as captain and family week bringing heartfelt moments, the show is gearing up for even bigger twists in the days ahead.

