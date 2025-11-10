Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sai Eliminated

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 was packed with drama, emotions, and laughter. From debates over who deserves the trophy to Sai’s lighthearted farewell, the episode struck a balance between tension and entertainment.

Suman Saved; Secret Task Fun Unveiled

The episode opened on a cheerful note as Suman was declared safe from elimination this week. Nagarjuna then played a hilarious clip of Suman secretly stealing milk as part of his secret task. His sneaky antics left both the housemates and viewers laughing.

The host followed it up with another video—Divya’s secret task footage. However, the segment seemed to subtly damage her image, particularly as Divya is being portrayed as targeting Tanuja in recent episodes.

“Who Is Close to the Trophy and Who Is Near Exit?”

In one of the most talked-about segments, Nagarjuna asked each contestant to name who they think is closest to the Bigg Boss trophy and who might be nearing eviction.

Suman declared Emmanuel as closest to the trophy, calling Sai the one near exit. Kalyan echoed the audience’s sentiment, saying Tanuja was leading the race, while Bharani, who hasn’t utilized his second chance effectively, was lagging behind.

Bharani praised Emmanuel’s consistency and effort, predicting Sai’s exit for not making use of his opportunities. Sai, in turn, lauded Tanuja’s forgiving attitude while naming Bharani as the weakest link.

Sanjana surprised everyone by naming Pavan as her top pick instead of Emmanuel, citing his improving gameplay. She called Gaurav the weakest because of his communication issues. Emmanuel, on the other hand, picked Kalyan as the frontrunner and Sai as least active.

Ritu and Nikhil both chose Tanuja as the strongest and Sai as the weakest, while Gaurav named Tanuja on top and Sanjana at the bottom, earning a warning from Nagarjuna for getting irritated over trivial issues.

Divya once again put Emmanuel at the top and Gaurav at the bottom, which led to Nagarjuna calling her out for inconsistency—further fueling speculation that the makers are highlighting her clashes with Tanuja.

When the tally ended, Emmanuel and Tanuja topped the votes with five each, while Sai received the most votes for being the weakest, followed by Bharani.

A Fun Task and an Emotional Farewell

To lighten the mood, Nagarjuna hosted a fun video-based quiz where contestants had to answer questions about popular film songs. Laughter filled the house as contestants danced and joked during the round.

As the night drew to a close, Nagarjuna announced Sai and Bharani as the bottom two. Ultimately, Sai was evicted by audience votes. Tanuja, who had the power to save him, chose not to use it, as it would mean eliminating Bharani instead.

Sai left the house with dignity, calling Emmanuel, Pavan, and Suman the most genuine players, while naming Bharani, Ritu, and Divya as those “not on the right track.” His farewell was cheerful rather than emotional, leaving the house on a positive note.

This episode highlighted shifting loyalties and public perception in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. While Emmanuel and Tanuja seem to have emerged as fan favorites, Divya’s clashes and Sai’s graceful exit added fresh dimensions to the ongoing drama. With the competition heating up, the house is now more unpredictable than ever.