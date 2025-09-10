Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sanjana Sparks Chaos, First Week Nominations Shake the House!

The third day of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 turned dramatic as a minor issue about bathroom cleanliness spiraled into a full-blown conflict. What started as a simple discussion between Sanjana Galrani and Flora soon became one of the most talked-about controversies in this season, drawing the attention of both housemates and the audience.

Bathroom Dispute Escalates

The conflict began when Flora, who was in charge of the washroom, requested Sanjana to remove her shampoo and conditioner bottles from the bathroom floor after use. Kalyan, appointed as the bathroom cleaning monitor, tried to handle the situation calmly and responsibly. He emphasized cleanliness and safety. Most housemates supported Flora’s view, stating that leaving toiletries on the floor was unhygienic and unsafe.

However, Sanjana remained firm, arguing that these were common items and did not need to be removed. Her stubborn attitude and refusal to comply led Kalyan to take a practical decision, he locked the bathroom products and made them accessible only when necessary. This was meant to end the conflict sensibly, but instead, it added fuel to the fire.

Sanjana, however, continued arguing with Srija, claiming the whole matter was blown up for show. In a private conversation with Emmanuel, she even called Srija a “psycho,” deepening the rift..

Sanjana’s Past Experience and Current Troubles

Sanjana is no stranger to reality television, having previously participated in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 1. Despite her experience, her current behavior has raised questions. She claimed that being from the “old school,” back-bitching was unacceptable, even as other housemates tried to explain the term’s context. Her stubbornness and constant tendency to escalate conflicts have led to excessive screen time, mostly for the wrong reasons.

Nomination Drama: Owners vs Tenants

Adding another layer of tension, the first nomination episode introduced the Owners vs Tenants theme. The Owners, represented by commoners, were given the power to nominate one Tenant directly. Sanjana was unanimously nominated by the Owners for two reasons.

In addition, the nomination process favored commoners while putting celebrities under extra pressure. Tenants had to compete in physical tasks in pairs to earn the right to nominate, and even then, their nominations required validation by an Owner.

Thanuja and Ritu’s Duel: Ritu was injured during the task, allowing Thanuja to win. She nominated Sanjana for causing unnecessary fights and exaggerating issues by giving hammer to Pawan.

Ramu vs Shrasti: Ramu won and nominated Suman Shetty, claiming he remained isolated and detached from the group by giving hammer to owner Harish.

Emotional Breakdown: Thanuja in Tears

The tension did not stop there. Thanuja became emotional during a disagreement over food waste. She suggested not wasting leftover rice, while Hareesh argued that refrigerated rice could be consumed later. The disagreement escalated, and Thanuja was seen shedding tears, adding to the growing sense of emotional distress in the house. She was also breakdown emotionally in nominations in 24/7 live.

Conclusion: A Season Poised for Drama and Strategy

With strong contestants and intense conflicts, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 promises to be a blockbuster. However, Sanjana’s clashes have dominated headlines, but the coming days may force contestants to rethink their approach as the game intensifies.

In live, nomination process is over and the nominated contestants in the first week are Sanjana, Rithu, Srashti, Suman, Emmanuel, Thanuja, Ramu and Demon Pawan.