Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sanjana’s Egg Controversy Returns, Nagarjuna’s Star Task Shakes the House

Bigg Boss Telugu 9’s latest episode was packed with drama, humour, and judgment as Nagarjuna returned with his signature mix of appreciation and reprimand. From Sanjana’s revived egg issue to a brand-based task and the highly awaited Star Task, the day was nothing short of eventful.

Egg Issue Resurfaces

The episode began with Ramu, the newly crowned captain, demanding punishment for those involved in the egg-stealing incident. The issue, which had momentarily faded, resurfaced with intensity. Bharani made a strong remark that Sanjana “should be ashamed” for taking away food meant for others, sparking a heated argument between the two.

Promotional Task: The Biryani Challenge

Bigg Boss introduced a promotional challenge where contestants had to earn biryani and a soft drink by forming a specific word using alphabet coins hidden in the swimming pool. The task saw Divya defeating Kalyan, winning the delicacy for her team.

However, the celebrations didn’t last long. Sanjana, upset over Bharani’s earlier comment, refused to eat biryani despite being on the winning team. She accused Bharani of ill-treating her and reignited the tension in the house.

The Star Task: Nagarjuna’s Verdict

During the Weekend Star Task, Nagarjuna praised Ramu for his leadership but pulled up Hareesh for his aloof behaviour. He then awarded different stars to the housemates:

• Gold Star: Immanuel – for being the most impactful contestant with his wit and balanced gameplay.

• Silver Stars: Suman, Srija, Thanuja, Ritu, Divya, Ramu, Pawan, Kalyan, Bharani, and Sanjana. Each received tailored feedback — from Suman’s need to make tougher decisions to Thanuja’s tendency to let emotions cloud her strategy.

• Black Stars: Hareesh and Flora – for their lack of impact in the house.

Nagarjuna replayed the clip of Sanjana stealing eggs, leading to her punishment as a tenant for a week under Ramu’s supervision. He also reminded her of the fine line between pranks and emotional manipulation. Sanjana later confessed that her post-pregnancy cravings influenced her actions.

Flora was criticized for “acting like an assistant” and refusing to play with Ritu. Nagarjuna even called Bharani “Relangi Mavayya” for his mild nature in recent times.

Flora’s Shocking Nomination

In a dramatic twist, Bigg Boss asked housemates to secretly vote between Hareesh and Flora to decide who had the least impact. The majority chose Flora, resulting in her direct nomination for the next two weeks.

From egg theft confessions to emotional outbursts and sharp judgments from Nagarjuna, the episode was a roller coaster of emotions. With Flora’s nomination and Ramu’s captaincy gaining attention, the coming week in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promises even more fireworks inside the house.