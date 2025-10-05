Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sanjana’s Egg Controversy Returns, Nagarjuna’s Star Task Shakes the House

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sanjana’s Egg Controversy Returns, Nagarjuna’s Star Task Shakes the House

Published on October 5, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sanjana’s Egg Controversy Returns, Nagarjuna’s Star Task Shakes the House
image
Trending News Today
image
Santhana Prapthirasthu: Vennela Kishore sings a funny situational song
image
Double Celebration : Chiru & Venky Together
image
Tragedy Strikes Young Indians Abroad: Two Telugu Students Lose Their Lives Overseas

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sanjana’s Egg Controversy Returns, Nagarjuna’s Star Task Shakes the House

Bigg Boss Telugu 9’s latest episode was packed with drama, humour, and judgment as Nagarjuna returned with his signature mix of appreciation and reprimand. From Sanjana’s revived egg issue to a brand-based task and the highly awaited Star Task, the day was nothing short of eventful.

Egg Issue Resurfaces

The episode began with Ramu, the newly crowned captain, demanding punishment for those involved in the egg-stealing incident. The issue, which had momentarily faded, resurfaced with intensity. Bharani made a strong remark that Sanjana “should be ashamed” for taking away food meant for others, sparking a heated argument between the two.

Promotional Task: The Biryani Challenge

Bigg Boss introduced a promotional challenge where contestants had to earn biryani and a soft drink by forming a specific word using alphabet coins hidden in the swimming pool. The task saw Divya defeating Kalyan, winning the delicacy for her team.

However, the celebrations didn’t last long. Sanjana, upset over Bharani’s earlier comment, refused to eat biryani despite being on the winning team. She accused Bharani of ill-treating her and reignited the tension in the house.

The Star Task: Nagarjuna’s Verdict

During the Weekend Star Task, Nagarjuna praised Ramu for his leadership but pulled up Hareesh for his aloof behaviour. He then awarded different stars to the housemates:

Gold Star: Immanuel – for being the most impactful contestant with his wit and balanced gameplay.
Silver Stars: Suman, Srija, Thanuja, Ritu, Divya, Ramu, Pawan, Kalyan, Bharani, and Sanjana. Each received tailored feedback — from Suman’s need to make tougher decisions to Thanuja’s tendency to let emotions cloud her strategy.
Black Stars: Hareesh and Flora – for their lack of impact in the house.

Nagarjuna replayed the clip of Sanjana stealing eggs, leading to her punishment as a tenant for a week under Ramu’s supervision. He also reminded her of the fine line between pranks and emotional manipulation. Sanjana later confessed that her post-pregnancy cravings influenced her actions.

Flora was criticized for “acting like an assistant” and refusing to play with Ritu. Nagarjuna even called Bharani “Relangi Mavayya” for his mild nature in recent times.

Flora’s Shocking Nomination

In a dramatic twist, Bigg Boss asked housemates to secretly vote between Hareesh and Flora to decide who had the least impact. The majority chose Flora, resulting in her direct nomination for the next two weeks.

From egg theft confessions to emotional outbursts and sharp judgments from Nagarjuna, the episode was a roller coaster of emotions. With Flora’s nomination and Ramu’s captaincy gaining attention, the coming week in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promises even more fireworks inside the house.

Previous Trending News Today
else

TRENDING

image
Santhana Prapthirasthu: Vennela Kishore sings a funny situational song
image
Double Celebration : Chiru & Venky Together
image
Ram Charan Delays Sukumar’s Project

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sanjana’s Egg Controversy Returns, Nagarjuna’s Star Task Shakes the House
image
Trending News Today
image
Santhana Prapthirasthu: Vennela Kishore sings a funny situational song
image
Double Celebration : Chiru & Venky Together
image
Tragedy Strikes Young Indians Abroad: Two Telugu Students Lose Their Lives Overseas

Most Read

image
Tragedy Strikes Young Indians Abroad: Two Telugu Students Lose Their Lives Overseas
image
BJP’s Strategic Overture to Vijay’s TVK: A Political Masterstroke or a Calculated Gamble?
image
Jagan Plans Protest Against PPP Model for Medical Colleges

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look