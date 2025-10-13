Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Srija’s Elimination — Was It the Most Unfair Exit of the Season?

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Srija’s Elimination — Was It the Most Unfair Exit of the Season?

Published on October 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss
image
Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice
image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri
image
Why did Bunny form Allu Arjun Fans Association?
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Srija’s Elimination — Was It the Most Unfair Exit of the Season?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Srija’s Elimination — Was It the Most Unfair Exit of the Season?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9’s latest episode left fans fuming and housemates emotional as Srija’s elimination turned out to be one of the most controversial moments of the season. The eviction twist, determined not by public votes but by the newly entered wild cards, raised serious questions about fairness inside the house.

Flora Evicted First: Emotional Farewell

The episode began with host Nagarjuna calling Flora and Ritu, who were both in the eviction zone, into the activity room. Before the results were revealed, Flora emotionally thanked Sanjana for her support, while Ritu broke down thinking about Pavan. Finally, Nagarjuna announced Flora’s eviction, marking the end of her 5-week journey. Before leaving, Flora gave thumbs up to Sanjana, Divya, Srija, and Immanuel, and thumbs down to Bharani, Thanuja, and Suman — leaving behind some clear messages about her alliances and rivals.

“Stick It to Win It” — Sanjana’s Escape from Danger

Bigg Boss then introduced a unique task, “Stick It to Win It,” to save one of the housemates from the danger zone. Newly joined wild card entrants Ramya Moksha and Srinivasa Sai were assigned to distribute items that contestants had to glue onto a board. Whoever collected the most items would be safe. The task ended in a tie between Sanjana and Pavan, but the sanchalaks decided in favor of Sanjana, helping her escape the eviction process.

Ritu and Pavan Secure Their Spots

In the next challenge, four housemates competed in a reflex-based “stick-holding” task. Under the supervision of new wild cards Divya and Nikhil Nair, Ritu managed to hold her ground and was declared safe.

The third round between Pavan and Srija drew massive curiosity among fans and housemates alike. The two had to catch rings thrown by Gaurav and Ayesha and toss them onto nail boards. Although Srija appeared to win by a split second, Nagarjuna called it a tie and conducted another round — which Pavan won, securing his safety.

Srija vs. Suman: The Most Unfair Elimination Yet

The final elimination came down to Srija and Suman Shetty. For the first time, Bigg Boss gave the wild card entries the power to decide who would leave the house. Out of six wild cards, four voted against Srija, while only Gaurav Gupta and Srinivasa Sai supported her. The decision shocked both viewers and housemates, as Srija was widely seen as one of the strongest contenders.

The tension was worsened by Srija’s earlier clash with Divvela Madhuri, who took offense when Srija said she didn’t recognize her. Their cold war seemed to influence the eviction votes, leading many to call this the most unfair elimination so far.

Srija’s Final Goodbye

Before leaving, Nagarjuna asked Srija to assign tags to housemates. She labeled Immanuel as “Strong,” Divya as “Fake,” Suman as “Weak,” Sanjana as “Real,” Bharani as “Enemy,” Kalyan as “Trust,” and Flora as “Good.” Srija ended her journey with grace, though visibly heartbroken, remarking that being eliminated for being strong rather than weak feels wrong.

Srija’s eviction in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has stirred up a wave of criticism from fans and fellow contestants alike. With wild cards using strategy over fairness, the power dynamics inside the house have changed dramatically. As viewers debate whether this was truly justice, one thing is clear — the game has entered its most unpredictable phase yet.

Next Why did Bunny form Allu Arjun Fans Association? Previous Six Wild Card Entries Shake Up Bigg Boss Telugu 9 — New Faces and Fresh Drama
else

TRENDING

image
Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss
image
Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice
image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri

Latest

image
Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss
image
Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice
image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri
image
Why did Bunny form Allu Arjun Fans Association?
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Srija’s Elimination — Was It the Most Unfair Exit of the Season?

Most Read

image
From Villages to Africa: Inside AP’s Fake Liquor Scandal
image
Panchumarthi Anuradha Hits Back at Roja Over Spurious Liquor Row
image
Nara Lokesh Sets Ambitious Vision to Transform Visakhapatnam into India’s Next Tech Powerhouse

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event