Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Srija’s Elimination — Was It the Most Unfair Exit of the Season?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9’s latest episode left fans fuming and housemates emotional as Srija’s elimination turned out to be one of the most controversial moments of the season. The eviction twist, determined not by public votes but by the newly entered wild cards, raised serious questions about fairness inside the house.

Flora Evicted First: Emotional Farewell

The episode began with host Nagarjuna calling Flora and Ritu, who were both in the eviction zone, into the activity room. Before the results were revealed, Flora emotionally thanked Sanjana for her support, while Ritu broke down thinking about Pavan. Finally, Nagarjuna announced Flora’s eviction, marking the end of her 5-week journey. Before leaving, Flora gave thumbs up to Sanjana, Divya, Srija, and Immanuel, and thumbs down to Bharani, Thanuja, and Suman — leaving behind some clear messages about her alliances and rivals.

“Stick It to Win It” — Sanjana’s Escape from Danger

Bigg Boss then introduced a unique task, “Stick It to Win It,” to save one of the housemates from the danger zone. Newly joined wild card entrants Ramya Moksha and Srinivasa Sai were assigned to distribute items that contestants had to glue onto a board. Whoever collected the most items would be safe. The task ended in a tie between Sanjana and Pavan, but the sanchalaks decided in favor of Sanjana, helping her escape the eviction process.

Ritu and Pavan Secure Their Spots

In the next challenge, four housemates competed in a reflex-based “stick-holding” task. Under the supervision of new wild cards Divya and Nikhil Nair, Ritu managed to hold her ground and was declared safe.

The third round between Pavan and Srija drew massive curiosity among fans and housemates alike. The two had to catch rings thrown by Gaurav and Ayesha and toss them onto nail boards. Although Srija appeared to win by a split second, Nagarjuna called it a tie and conducted another round — which Pavan won, securing his safety.

Srija vs. Suman: The Most Unfair Elimination Yet

The final elimination came down to Srija and Suman Shetty. For the first time, Bigg Boss gave the wild card entries the power to decide who would leave the house. Out of six wild cards, four voted against Srija, while only Gaurav Gupta and Srinivasa Sai supported her. The decision shocked both viewers and housemates, as Srija was widely seen as one of the strongest contenders.

The tension was worsened by Srija’s earlier clash with Divvela Madhuri, who took offense when Srija said she didn’t recognize her. Their cold war seemed to influence the eviction votes, leading many to call this the most unfair elimination so far.

Srija’s Final Goodbye

Before leaving, Nagarjuna asked Srija to assign tags to housemates. She labeled Immanuel as “Strong,” Divya as “Fake,” Suman as “Weak,” Sanjana as “Real,” Bharani as “Enemy,” Kalyan as “Trust,” and Flora as “Good.” Srija ended her journey with grace, though visibly heartbroken, remarking that being eliminated for being strong rather than weak feels wrong.

Srija’s eviction in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has stirred up a wave of criticism from fans and fellow contestants alike. With wild cards using strategy over fairness, the power dynamics inside the house have changed dramatically. As viewers debate whether this was truly justice, one thing is clear — the game has entered its most unpredictable phase yet.